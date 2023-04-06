Let's Check In on The Ultimatum Couples: Find Out Who's Still Together

Watch : Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

They really did marry or move on.

Netflix's The Ultimatum premiered one year ago on April 6, 2022, inviting six couples to enter the streaming service's most daring dating experiment yet: "Commit to marriage, or move on." Participants had eight weeks to get a glimpse at a different potential future with a new partner who also started off as someone else's other half.

Naturally, chaos ensued, and viewers couldn't get enough, with the show landing the No. 1 spot in Netflix's Top 10 shows less than two days after its debut. And, in the end, the dramatic and drastic measures of The Ultimatum actually worked out for some of the OG couples, including Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, who spontaneously got married in the finale and revealed they were expecting their first child during the April 13 reunion episode. They say when you know you know—and if you don't know…well maybe you should just join a Netflix reality show!

In honor of The Ultimatum's anniversary—and to help pass the time until season two eventually drops—we decided to find out what all of the cast members have been up to. It turns out, a lot has gone down since the reunion aired. Like, a lot.