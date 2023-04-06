Let's Check In on The Ultimatum Couples: Find Out Who's Still Together

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premiered April 6, 2022, and we're checking in with all of the couples from the Netflix reality series.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 06, 2023 10:00 AMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesFeaturesThe Ultimatum
Watch: Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

They really did marry or move on.

Netflix's The Ultimatum premiered one year ago on April 6, 2022, inviting six couples to enter the streaming service's most daring dating experiment yet: "Commit to marriage, or move on." Participants had eight weeks to get a glimpse at a different potential future with a new partner who also started off as someone else's other half. 

Naturally, chaos ensued, and viewers couldn't get enough, with the show landing the No. 1 spot in Netflix's Top 10 shows less than two days after its debut. And, in the end, the dramatic and drastic measures of The Ultimatum actually worked out for some of the OG couples, including Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, who spontaneously got married in the finale and revealed they were expecting their first child during the April 13 reunion episode. They say when you know you know—and if you don't know…well maybe you should just join a Netflix reality show! 

In honor of The Ultimatum's anniversary—and to help pass the time until season two eventually drops—we decided to find out what all of the cast members have been up to. It turns out, a lot has gone down since the reunion aired. Like, a lot. 

photos
16 Shocking Secrets About The Ultimatum Revealed

Two more couples have gotten married, two stars announced they are pregnant and one cast member went on another reality dating series to find love. So, grab your silver wine goblet and settle in as we check back in with the stars of The Ultimatum

Instagram
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger: Still Married and Expecting Again

This family is going to need another cowboy hat.

After welcoming their daughter Josie in May 2022, Madlyn and Colby, who surprised fans by getting married in the finale, announced earlier this year that they were expecting their second child earlier. 

"Baby Kissinger coming Sept ‘23!" Madlyn captioned a joint Instagram post Jan. 23. "Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come."

"I'm not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out!" she added. "&& to see our little Josephine be a big sister."

In an interview with E! News after giving birth to Josie, Madelyn said that she "really loved every minute of being pregnant," adding, "I felt like a champ. It gave me a whole new sense of confidence and love for myself and for Colby. It just totally grew me as an individual and us as a couple."

Ana Lavalle
Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr: Married

Alexis and Hunter, who left the experiment early after Hunter proposed, are now husband and wife, getting married in Palos, Verdes, Calif., in June 2022

Alexis documented the special day on her Instagram Story, posting photos of the wedding party—which featured 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen—as well as videos of the happy couple dancing the night away at the reception to wedding band renditions of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" and more. The couple, who went to Santorini, Mykonos and Athens for their honeymoon, now lives in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin: Still Together

Even though Shanique revealed that the pair broke up for six months after Randall's finale proposal, the couple revealed they later reconciled but are not engaged. "We are still together," Shanique told E! News. "I'm just working in a different location so [we're] not in the same city together, but we're definitely still working on our relationship and working toward that."

Instagram
Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds: Married

Even though some cast members viewed Nate's proposal to Lauren as fake (Yikes!) during the reunion, the pair got married in October 2022 in a ceremony in Colorado that was "everything we could have asked for," Lauren wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all of our amazing vendors, family & friends for making this wedding an absolute dream."

 Since getting married, the pair, who still live in Austin, have shared photos from their travels to Turkey, Switzerland and Japan on social media. 

Instagram
April Marie: In a Relationship and Expecting

April's time on the show may not have ended the way she wanted, but that doesn't mean she didn't get her happily ever after. 

The 25-year-old announced in February that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cody Cooper. "The hardest secret we've ever had to keep!" April captioned a montage of pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test. "Coming Soon… 2023."

April first revealed she was dating Cody during the reunion show, though she didn't identify the Texas-based real estate broker and vape entrepreneur at the time. "Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April later told E! News. "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

Netflix
Jake Cunningham: Still Single (We Think?)

Although Jake Cunningham broke up with April to be with Rae Williams, the 28-year-old revealed during the reunion that he is single. Since then, Jake has remained under the radar and hasn't posted on Instagram since May, though Rae revealed on the Zachary Reality podcast that the producers of Netflix's spinoff series Perfect Match had contacted Jake about doing the show. 

 

Instagram/Rae Williams
Rae Williams: Still Single

Rae briefly "tried to fix things" with Zay Wilson, but it did not work out. And it didn't work out with Jake either, with Rae revealing during the reunion that she had a "casual" relationship with a woman. "I'm kinda figuring out myself and my sexuality," Rae explained at the time, though she later confirmed to E! News that she was single and had moved to Houston. "After the whole process, I need to heal and take some time to myself," she explained, "to just kind of get through everything."

But Rae has since moved back to Austin and is working as a 9-1-1 operator and bartender, and she was asked to appear on Perfect Match, ultimately deciding against joining the show because Zay had already signed on. 

"I think ultimately it was just more Zay's vibe," she said on the Zachary Reality podcast. "I think if I had actually been cast for season one at the same time as him that would've just been a mess because him and I just can't seem to get along." But that doesn't mean Rae is closed off to finding love on TV again. 

Tarina Rodriguez/Netflix © 2023
Zay Wilson: Still Single

A 4-1-1 to all the ladies: Zay is still on the market. 

After his relationship with Rae ended, Zay was a cast member on the first season of Perfect Match, which featured single stars from Love Is Blind, Sexy Beasts and The Circle. Alas, Zay left the show single after failing to find a connection. He's currently working as a model and splitting his time between Austin and Los Angeles. 

 

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

2

The Truth About Those Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating Rumors

3

Lea Michele's 2-Year-Old Son Back in Hospital Amid Health Struggle

The Ultimatum is streaming on Netflix. 

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

2

The Truth About Those Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating Rumors

3

Lea Michele's 2-Year-Old Son Back in Hospital Amid Health Struggle

4

The Masked Singer: Heavy Metal Legend Gets Unmasked as The Doll

5

Michelle Duggar Wearing Leggings in Family Photo Sparks Online Buzz