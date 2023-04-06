See Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz Finally Make Out Ahead of Scandoval

Sealed with a kiss.
Well before Scandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz finally took their friendship to the next level by making out on Vanderpump Rules' April 5 episode. During a welcome dinner for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' August 2022 wedding in Cancún, the Bravo stars stole a moment away from the cast for a flirty one-on-one convo.
"Raquel, are you seducing me?" Tom asked the 28-year-old after weeks of toying with the idea of kissing his co-star. "I'm so annoyed by what people have done to try to coerce us into making out, I kinda just want to do it now. Raquel, you're f--king gorgeous, you're beautiful."
Then, in a confessional, the TomTom co-owner explained his decision to ignore ex-wife Katie Maloney's request to avoid getting physical with Raquel.
"I feel like I've been a really good divorcee," the 40-year-old stated. "I've been super sweet, supportive. I don't think it's cool that she's imposing these semi-arbitrary restrictions on what I can and can't do."
But, for Raquel, Katie's insistence they don't kiss only "made it more of a thing," the beauty queen admitted, before telling Tom, "and now I just can't stop thinking about it."
In her own confessional, Raquel acknowledged she was finally ready to make a move.
"There's a lot of things that attract me to Schwartz," she said. "He is so sweet, kind, I love his sense of humor. My attraction for Schwartz definitely outweighs my desire to be friends with Katie."
And with that, Tom leaned in for a kiss and the two enjoyed a steamy makeout during the wedding festivities. Alas, right then, a "to be continued" message flashed across the screen.
Tom and Raquel's hookup playing out on TV comes just one month after news of her affair with costar Tom Sandoval—who was dating Ariana Madix—came to light.
Shortly after, he and Ariana broke up—and he released an apology to his girlfriend of nine years.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," he wrote in a March 7 statement. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
"My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana," he continued. "I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
For her part, Raquel also took fault for her actions. "There is no excuse," she shared in a March 8 Instagram. "I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
