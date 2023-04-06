See Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz Finally Make Out Ahead of Scandoval

Watch : When Tom Sandoval REALLY Told Tom Schwartz About Raquel Leviss Affair

Sealed with a kiss.

Well before Scandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz finally took their friendship to the next level by making out on Vanderpump Rules' April 5 episode. During a welcome dinner for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' August 2022 wedding in Cancún, the Bravo stars stole a moment away from the cast for a flirty one-on-one convo.

"Raquel, are you seducing me?" Tom asked the 28-year-old after weeks of toying with the idea of kissing his co-star. "I'm so annoyed by what people have done to try to coerce us into making out, I kinda just want to do it now. Raquel, you're f--king gorgeous, you're beautiful."

Then, in a confessional, the TomTom co-owner explained his decision to ignore ex-wife Katie Maloney's request to avoid getting physical with Raquel.

"I feel like I've been a really good divorcee," the 40-year-old stated. "I've been super sweet, supportive. I don't think it's cool that she's imposing these semi-arbitrary restrictions on what I can and can't do."