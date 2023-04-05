Cash App Founder Bob Lee Dead at 43 After Being Stabbed in San Francisco Attack

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The high tech world has lost one of its own.

Bob Lee, who helped launch Cash App and was chief product officer of cryptocurrency startup company MobileCoin, was killed in a stabbing attack in San Francisco early April 4. He was 43.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that officers responded at about 2:35 a.m. to a report of a stabbing and arrived to find a wounded man. He was treated on the scene and later transported to a hospital, where he died of his life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the case, which remains under investigation.

While authorities have not confirmed the man's identity, sources told NBC Bay Area that Lee was the stabbing victim. Josh Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin, also confirmed the death of his colleague.

"Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators," he said in a statement posted on the website of MobileCoin's recently launched payment app Moby. "Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article."