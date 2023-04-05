Shop 15 Ways To Strut Your Stuff for National Walking Day

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Here at E!, we like to celebrate all holidays, large and small. This week, we've got a particularly cute "smalliday" on the calendar: National Walking Day.
I myself love a good walk. I put on headphones, put my phone on do not disturb, and just wander as I please. I really should make more of a habit of it; every time I take a nice long walk, planned or unplanned, it's a boon for my (occasionally tenuous) mental health.
So, what else do you need for a walk? Comfy shoes, trendy joggers, and a sports bra that supports with style. Maybe also a silk scrunchie to protect your blowout, and a baseball cap for an extra flourish. And what a coincidence! I've put together a list of those for us to shop right here.
Whether you like your workout wear vibrant or utilitarian, expensive or affordable, there should be something here to help you celebrate the holiday in style.
Scroll on for National Walking Day picks, and get to steppin'!
Meredith Marks FBI Hat
Keep your hair out of your face in a cheeky way with this baseball cap from RHOSLC star Meredith Marks.
Cozy Earth Premium Silk Scrunchie Set
I don't expect you to just tuck your hair into the hat, though. Instead, enjoy a crease-free ponytail with help from these silky scrunchies.
This Is A Love Song Logo Sport Bra
This soft, camo-printed bra is an extra-comfy way to stay supported during a weekly walk.
Anine Bing Dina Sneakers
Is anything more fabulous than a pair of ultra-stylish, comfortable, wear-everywhere, high-end sneakers? No. No there is not. Treat yourself!
Dippin' Daisy's Maggie Jogger
Boasting an ever-so-springy pastel tie-dye, these joggers make leaving the house for a brisk walk seem honestly kind of fun.
Terez Spring Green TLC Sports Bra
This vibrant sports bra from Terez is one you'll want to wear with a loose tank for maximum show-off-iness. And, of course, comfort during exercise.
Hudson Jeans Utility Jogger
These utility-focused joggers (it's in the name!) are a versatile part of any athleisure collection.
Old Soles Glam Hoff Style Sneaker
Okay, so, these platform slip-on sneakers aren't exactly made for exercise, but they do make it simple to run quick errands in effortless style.
Blue District Amicia Jogger Set
Coordinating sets are (still) everything, and this "groutfit" is just as cute on a hot girl walk as it is walking the dog, grabbing coffee, checking the mail, doing Instagram photoshoots, et. al.
Belle & Bloom Just A Dream Croc Leather Sneaker
At once chunky and streamlined, this platform, croc-patterned pair elevates (wink) your walking wardrobe.
Brava Fabrics Cropped Hoodie
For chilly mornings, breezy afternoons, and pretty much any time of day that calls for a layer, this cropped hoodie keeps you at your ideal temperature while you strut your stuff. As a bonus: It's a pretty visible color. Safety first!
BeReal Wear Athena Sports Bra
With its powerful design, reinforced straps, and let's be honest — pretty sexy vibe — this sports bra is the ultimate in functional fashion.
Eclipse Cropped Jogger
These cropped joggers feature extra-deep pockets to help you streamline your workout fit.
invisaWear Athletic Bands
Behold: A safety-focused accessory that's also functional (and discreet). It adds a little extra reassurance to when you're taking hot girl walks by yourself.
Comrad Socks Knee-High Compression Socks, Ombre
This is a completely personal recommendation: I love these. After a long day of commuting in occasionally imperfect shoes, or just from the exhaustion of being a person, there's definitely some aching. Also, if I'm ever on a plane. Or eat too much sodium. Or whatever. Anyway, these are lightweight yet compressive, effective, and washable. I have plain pink, not ombre, but now I want ombre. They're just so good for recovery, you guys.
After your daily walk, refresh your look with gender-free makeup options from Jecca Blac.