Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Engaged

Lukas Gage may be on the other side of the check-in desk pretty soon, considering he and Chris Appleton have a honeymoon in their future.

Just weeks after the celebrity hairstylist confirmed his romance with the White Lotus star, the pair are engaged, multiple outlets report.

The two were first linked after being seen on several outings together earlier this year, with the most notable one being a fun-filled trip to Mexico in late February.

In photos shared to their respective Instagram accounts, the You actor was seen posing alongside Chris after going 4-wheeling. Not to mention, the Color Wow creative director—who has worked with celebs including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more—commented, "Stud," with a heart eyes emoji.

But on the heels of their getaway, Lukas, 27, remained tight lipped about his personal life.

"I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life," he told the New York Times in an interview published March 9. "But I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."