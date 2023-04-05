Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Engaged

Lukas Gage may be on the other side of the check-in desk pretty soon, considering he and Chris Appleton have a honeymoon in their future.
Just weeks after the celebrity hairstylist confirmed his romance with the White Lotus star, the pair are engaged, multiple outlets report.
The two were first linked after being seen on several outings together earlier this year, with the most notable one being a fun-filled trip to Mexico in late February.
In photos shared to their respective Instagram accounts, the You actor was seen posing alongside Chris after going 4-wheeling. Not to mention, the Color Wow creative director—who has worked with celebs including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more—commented, "Stud," with a heart eyes emoji.
But on the heels of their getaway, Lukas, 27, remained tight lipped about his personal life.
"I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life," he told the New York Times in an interview published March 9. "But I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."
However, just days later, Chris, 39, couldn't help but gush while confirming their relationship, sharing that he's not only "very happy" but also "very much in love."
"I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Chris said of Lukas during the March 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."
As for Lukas, the actor has also since opened up about sharing the exact same sentiment.
"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," he said during the March 27 episode of the Today show. "He's a good-looking man. There's something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."
In fact, as Lukas—who sported a sleeker hairstyle for his appearance—pointed out, his romance with Chris couldn't have come at a better time.
"I think this mane needed to be tamed," he joked of his hair, adding, "I also needed to be tamed."