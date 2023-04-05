Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Shades Ex Brandon Blackstock in New Song Teaser

Watch : Kelly Clarkson REACTS to LOL Moments on Her Show

Since u been gone, Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her new music.

The singer, 40, recently shared a short video of herself belting out part of her song "Mine," which debuts April 14.

"Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used," she sang in the April 4 Instagram clip, "like you did mine."

And fans couldn't help but think the single, the first off her upcoming album Chemistry, was a nod to her split from husband Brandon Blackstock.

"Yes!!!!!" one follower wrote in the comments. "The divorce record all of us have been waiting for." Added another, "Ooo I wouldn't wanna be Brandon right now."

The preview for the track comes a little more than a week after Clarkson—who also recently made headlines for her cover of Gayle's "abcdefu"—announced she's releasing her 10th studio album. And while Clarkson hasn't detailed the inspiration behind "Mine" specifically, she has shared how she came up with the name Chemistry.