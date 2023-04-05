Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Shades Ex Brandon Blackstock in New Song Teaser

Since u been gone, Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her new music.
The singer, 40, recently shared a short video of herself belting out part of her song "Mine," which debuts April 14.
"Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used," she sang in the April 4 Instagram clip, "like you did mine."
And fans couldn't help but think the single, the first off her upcoming album Chemistry, was a nod to her split from husband Brandon Blackstock.
"Yes!!!!!" one follower wrote in the comments. "The divorce record all of us have been waiting for." Added another, "Ooo I wouldn't wanna be Brandon right now."
The preview for the track comes a little more than a week after Clarkson—who also recently made headlines for her cover of Gayle's "abcdefu"—announced she's releasing her 10th studio album. And while Clarkson hasn't detailed the inspiration behind "Mine" specifically, she has shared how she came up with the name Chemistry.
"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word—also it might be one of the songs on the album—but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing," she explained in a March 26 announcement. "'Cause I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I'm angry, I'm sad.' Just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it."
The American Idol alum also revealed what "chemistry" means to her personally.
"Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be really bad for you," she continued. "So, that's why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album."
While Clarkson noted she's "nervous" for the album to come out, she expressed how she's excited too. After all, she said she's been working on it for almost three years, which is around the time her and Blackstock's marriage came to an end.
Clarkson—who wed the music manager in 2013—filed for divorce in June 2020, and it was finalized in March 2022. The two share daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. And recently, the "Breakaway" artist opened up about their children's reaction to the breakup.
"Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, like a lot of it—and it kills me, and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,'—but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house,'" she said on the March 13 episode of the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast. "And they're really honest about it, and I'm raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me."
And Clarkson understands where they're coming from. "And I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks,'" she added. "'But we're gonna work it out, and you are so loved by both of us.'"