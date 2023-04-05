Coach Flash Deal: This $298 Coach Tote Bag Is on Sale for $89 and It Comes in 4 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
For a lot of us, a tote bag is essential for commuting, running errands, and traveling. Of course, you need to have your must-haves on hand, but that doesn't mean you need to sacrifice fashion for function. Coach has so many stylish handbags that are perfect for whatever is on your agenda.
For a limited time, you can get the Coach Zip Top Tote for just $89. Normally, it costs $298. These totes are made from crossgrain leather, which is super easy to maintain and keep clean. There are multiple pockets on the inside, perfect for your small accessories and necessities. This bag comes in four colors ranging from neutral to vibrant.
Coach 70% Off Deal
Coach Zip Top Tote
This tote bag is available in black, red, white, and green. It has internal pockets for all of your must-haves and enough room for your laptop or tablet.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from customers who adore this tote.
Coach Zip Top Tote Reviews
A shopper raved, "I hands down can say this is the best bag I have EVER purchased. It is durable and fashionable. Love love love this bag!!!"
Another explained, "I like that this tote holds a lot but is not as large as some of the other styles. It's very comfortable to carry and doesn't feel bulky. The powder pink color is very.pretty and a more muted shade. Its interior is a burgundy color that looks fantastic with the pink! Highly recommend, especially with holiday pricing."
A fan of the bag shared, "I bought this bag in 2017 and passed it down to my mom in 2021, yet, the bag is still in superb condition and she even actually uses it on her everyday errands."
A customer reviewed, "The zip top fits everything: Wallet, phone, keys, tablet, make up, mail etc. It is so beautiful, I have received so many compliments. Thank you Coach for crafting such gorgeous leather that will stay fabulous for many years to come!"
A loyal Coach shopper said, "I've ordered multiple times and I've loved everything I've bought so far. Very durable and lasts a long time, definitely will order more."
Someone wrote, "Been eyeing this bag for a while and so happy to finally get it! The perfect tote to take to work everyday along with a stylish yet simple design. Love all the compliments I'm getting from my coworkers and friends as well haha! Thanks Coach!"
