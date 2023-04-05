Tori Spelling Shares How She Developed Ulcer in Her Left Eye

Watch : Tori Spelling's Family "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

Tori Spelling is viewing everyday life from a different perspective amid her health scare.



As the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who has been seen sporting a bedazzled eye patch as of late—revealed, her latest fashion statement comes after she developed an ulcer in her left eye.

"It's my fault, I did this to myself," she said during the April 3 episode of the 90210MG podcast. "I have contacts, but I wear daily ones. So, at the end of the day, kids, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want, I don't take them out. I sleep in them. It's not healthy, and you're supposed to change them."

As for how long she's worn a pair past the daily threshold? The 49-year-old candidly admitted that she's "been known to go maybe 20 days [wearing them]."

"I know…It's shaming," she told co-host Jennie Garth. "I tell my eye doctor. I'm totally transparent."