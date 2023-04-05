Tori Spelling Shares How She Developed Ulcer in Her Left Eye

Tori Spelling is sharing a cautionary tale about her use of contact lenses after she developed an ulcer in her left eye: "It's my fault. I did this to myself."

Tori Spelling is viewing everyday life from a different perspective amid her health scare.
 
As the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who has been seen sporting a bedazzled eye patch as of late—revealed, her latest fashion statement comes after she developed an ulcer in her left eye.

"It's my fault, I did this to myself," she said during the April 3 episode of the 90210MG podcast. "I have contacts, but I wear daily ones. So, at the end of the day, kids, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want, I don't take them out. I sleep in them. It's not healthy, and you're supposed to change them."

As for how long she's worn a pair past the daily threshold? The 49-year-old candidly admitted that she's "been known to go maybe 20 days [wearing them]."

"I know…It's shaming," she told co-host Jennie Garth. "I tell my eye doctor. I'm totally transparent."

Tori also went on to note her eye doctor told her that she was "lucky to get away with it, considering what you've done with your eyes for this long."

And though the actress admitted that "it hurt so bad," she shared that she's doing OK, noting that "it's better now."

According to Healthline, a corneal ulcer is an open sore that forms on the cornea and usually caused by an infection. The problem can usually be treated with antibacterial, antifungal, or antiviral eye medication.

"I got lucky this time," Tori added, noting that she'll switch to 30-day contact lenses instead after her eye heals. "Not going to take it for granted." 

