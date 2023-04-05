These Barbie Movie Easter Eggs Reveal Surprising Wizard of Oz Connection

Watch : BIGGEST Surprises From the Official Second Barbie Trailer!

There's no place like Barbieland.

Following the release of the Barbie trailer, which sees Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, social media users were quick to point out the movie's references to 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

To begin with, Barbie is spotted wearing a pink gingham dress similar to the blue outfit Judy Garland wore for her role as Dorothy Gale, TikTok user Cat Quinn pointed out in an April 4 video. In another scene, Barbie drives down a pink road that fans thought resembled the iconic yellow brick road.

Another easter egg includes Barbie driving past a movie theater featuring three Wizard of Oz character posters and the building's marquee reading "Now Playing: The Wizard of Oz."

So, what does this all mean for the movie and its cast, who have tried to keep plot details under wraps? According to this theory, the easter eggs could tease a story involving Barbie's adventure into a new world.