These Barbie Movie Easter Eggs Reveal Surprising Wizard of Oz Connection

There's no place like Barbieland.
Following the release of the Barbie trailer, which sees Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, social media users were quick to point out the movie's references to 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.
To begin with, Barbie is spotted wearing a pink gingham dress similar to the blue outfit Judy Garland wore for her role as Dorothy Gale, TikTok user Cat Quinn pointed out in an April 4 video. In another scene, Barbie drives down a pink road that fans thought resembled the iconic yellow brick road.
Another easter egg includes Barbie driving past a movie theater featuring three Wizard of Oz character posters and the building's marquee reading "Now Playing: The Wizard of Oz."
So, what does this all mean for the movie and its cast, who have tried to keep plot details under wraps? According to this theory, the easter eggs could tease a story involving Barbie's adventure into a new world.
"I think we're looking at an epic journey to another world filled with people that she helps along the way," the TikToker wrote. "But when she gets there, she realizes that this seemingly gilded place is actually pretty wicked. Will she ultimately realize that's no place like home and tap her barbie pink slippers together three times? We'll just have to wait until July to find out."
And Ryan couldn't be more excited about the project, which Greta Gerwig directed and co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.
"I can't wait for people to see this film. I really can't," he told E! News last July. "I can't say anything but that."
Barbie will prove life in plastic is fantastic when it hits theaters July 21.