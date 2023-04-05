How Malia Obama Is Taking a Major Step in Her Hollywood Career

Watch : Is Malia Obama a Good Screenwriter? Her TV Boss Says...

Malia Obama is adding a new title to her résumé: director.

The former First Daughter will make her directorial debut with a short film produced by Donald Glover's company, Gilga, he told GQ in an interview published April 4.

While there are no additional details about the project yet, it comes with its own risks.

"The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once," Donald, also known as Childish Gambino, told the outlet. "You're [Barack] Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around."

Not to worry though: Malia isn't without experience. After all, the 24-year-old worked alongside Donald, her mentor, on his Prime Video series Swarm. The show follows Dre, played by The Hate U Give actress Dominique Fishback, whose obsession with a Beyoncé-like musician turns her on a dark path.

The subject matter was no issue for Malia, who rose to the occasion by working in the writer's room for Swarm.