NBA Star Steph Curry Books a Major TV Role: Get All the Details

Steph Curry is trading in the hardwood for Hollywood.

The Golden State Warriors star has booked a role in the upcoming NBC sitcom Mr. Throwback, according to Deadline.

The two-time NBA MVP will play himself on the mockumentary-style show (think The Office, Parks and Recreation and Abbott Elementary) about a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer, played by Adam Pally, looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, played by Curry.

The four-time NBA champion told the outlet of his new gig, "Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can't wait for the world to see what we have in store."

However, this won't be Curry's first foray into acting. In 2017, he appeared as himself on an episode of HBO's Ballers alongside wife Ayesha Curry. He also played animated versions of himself on both The Simpsons and Family Guy that same year.

Additionally, the 35-year-old has been co-hosting ABC's miniature golf competition series Holey Moley—which he also produces with his Unanimous Media company—since it premiered in 2019.