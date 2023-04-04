Caterina Scorsone's Grey's Anatomy Family Sends Her Love After Devastating Fire

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Saved Her Kids in HOUSE FIRE

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is here for Caterina Scorsone.

After the Grey's Anatomy actress shared that she recently saved her three daughters—Eliza, 10, Paloma "Pippa," 6, and Lucky, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Rob Giles—from a fire that burned down her house and resulted in the loss of her pets, her co-stars have rallied to show her support.

"You are truly an incredible human," Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, wrote in April 3 post's comment section, "and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours."

Camilla Luddington, known for playing Dr. Josephine "Jo" Wilson in the medical drama, praised Caterina as an "incredible mom inspiration," adding, "you are SO loved!"

Melissa DuPrey said she was glad everyone was safe, while also reflecting on the damaging toll the fire took on Caterina's home.

"I'm sorry for the losses of your furbabies and the tangible things that hold memories," Melissa, who portrays Dr. Sara Ortiz, wrote. "Grateful you are here and exist so beautifully."