Caterina Scorsone's Grey's Anatomy Family Sends Her Love After Devastating Fire

Various Grey's Anatomy actors, including Camilla Luddington and Jake Borelli, sent messages of support to co-star Caterina Scorsone after she revealed she saved her family from a fire.

Watch: Grey's Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Saved Her Kids in HOUSE FIRE

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is here for Caterina Scorsone.

After the Grey's Anatomy actress shared that she recently saved her three daughters—Eliza, 10, Paloma "Pippa," 6, and Lucky, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Rob Giles—from a fire that burned down her house and resulted in the loss of her pets, her co-stars have rallied to show her support.

"You are truly an incredible human," Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, wrote in April 3 post's comment section, "and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours." 

Camilla Luddington, known for playing Dr. Josephine "Jo" Wilson in the medical drama, praised Caterina as an "incredible mom inspiration," adding, "you are SO loved!"

Melissa DuPrey said she was glad everyone was safe, while also reflecting on the damaging toll the fire took on Caterina's home. 

"I'm sorry for the losses of your furbabies and the tangible things that hold memories," Melissa, who portrays Dr. Sara Ortiz, wrote. "Grateful you are here and exist so beautifully."

Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

The fire, which Caterina said occurred a few months ago, resulted in the actress quickly jumping into action after she noticed smoke in her house. She said she got her daughters out of the house in two minutes with nothing but the shoes on their feet. Her four pets—three cats and a dog—did not survive the incident, and her house was left destroyed.

In the comment section, Yvette Nicole Brown paid tribute to Caterina's losses, adding, "I'm so sorry for the lost of your family home and your dear pets. I'm glad you and your family made it out in time."

Meanwhile, Chris Carmack applauded Caterina as the type of hero he wants to be.

"I hope I never have to deal with anything like this," the actor, known for portraying Dr. Atticus London, said, "but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances…love to you and the family."

