See King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation Invitation With a Subtle Nod to Late Queen Elizabeth

Watch : Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend King Charles' Coronation?

The countdown is on for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

With a month to go before the crowning ceremony, Buckingham Palace has unveiled the invitation to the highly-anticipated royal event on May 6. As seen in imagery released on April 4, the invite's artwork—which will be printed on recycled card and sent out to 2,000 guests—features gold foil detailing and a nature motif hand-painted in watercolor.

"The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla," the card reads. "By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [guest] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023."

Designed by illustrator Andrew Jamieson, the letter contains subtle nods to Charles and the rest of the royal family. As the Palace notes on its website, plants such as bluebells, cornflowers, rosemary and wild strawberries all appear in groupings of three to signify the 74-year-old becoming the third monarch of his name.