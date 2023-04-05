Don't Let Dandruff Ruin a Good Hair Day: 8 Shampoos & Treatments for a Happy, Healthy Scalp

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's anything that'll ruin a good hair day, it's dandruff. While most people feel hesitant to discuss their dandruff woes, it's far from uncommon. We're here to tell you that while an itchy, irritated scalp may be super pesky to deal with, there are tons of shampoos, conditioners, serums and other treatments out there to alleviate and manage your dandruff-related problems.
From activated charcoal shampoos that will leave your hair feeling nourished to vegan scalp serums, we sought out the best shampoos and treatments at different price points to help treat dandruff.
Everyone deserves a good hair day, and dandruff shouldn't stop you from achieving that! Scroll below to find eight of our favorite anti-dandruff shampoos and treatments to fight the flurries.
Nizoral AD AntiDandruff Shampoo
Nizoral's anti-dandruff shampoo has been a gamechanger for over 17,000 Amazon reviewers. According to the brand, it's meant to control severe dandruff with Ketoconazole 1%, which is a clinically proven dandruff fighting ingredient.
One reviewer totally gushes, "Wish I had found this years ago. Have had dandruff all my life. This is the only thing that has worked. Saw a difference after the first use!!!"
OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
OAUI's gentle anti-dandruff shampoo has salicylic acid to help reduce flaking, itching and irritation.
One reviewer shares, "Would absolutely recommend this shampoo. Really enjoyed the smell that has a soft minty smell and it felt nice on the scalp and hair."
Briogeo Scalp Revival™ Dandruff Relief Charcoal Shampoo
Briogeo's nourishing hair products will give life to your tresses, and this Scalp Revival™ Dandruff Relief Charcoal Shampoo is certainly no exception. The shampoo has salicylic and lactic acids to reduce scalp flaking and irritation, without drying or stripping the hair of moisture.
One reviewer shares, "My scalp gets super dry and flakey, especially during the colder months. I have been looking for something to help tame the irritation and this Briogeo works pretty good! I love the clean and vegan ingredients!"
First Aid Beauty FAB Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
First Aid Beauty is our go-to for a ton of skincare products, and their anti-dandruff shampoo also delivers. The flake-fighting, soothing and sulfate-free shampoo uses 1% Zinc Pyrithione (ZPT), Calendula and Vitamin E to get you healthy feeling and looking hair.
One reviewer raves, "I've had really bad dandruff for years due to over-production of oils in my scalp. I was prescribed a medicated shampoo but it was too harsh on my skin for regular use. I use this pretty much every time, except for the occasional use of my prescription shampoo when I have a flair up. As someone with sensitive skin, this is a blessing."
GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum
If you're looking for vegan, clean, cruelty-free and color-safe scalp serum to soothe itchiness, flaking or dryness, Vegamour's GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum is one to try. With proprietary vegan silk protein, zinc PCA, Willowherb extract and wild-harvested baobab & marula oils, the serum clarifies scalp buildup with visible dandruff reduction in just three days, according to the brand.
One reviewer gushes, "I have never come across a product that works like magic. I have had flaky, itchy and hair loss all my life. Finally a product that eliminates all those issues mentioned. Thank you Vegamour."
BIOLAGE Scalp Sync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
This Biolage anti-dandruff shampoo targets and controls flakiness and scalp irritation with the use of the anti-bacterial and calming properties of mint leaf. The brand suggests using the shampoo twice a week and letting it sit for a few minutes, or as directed by a doctor.
One reviewer explains, "This product works well for my thick, curly hair type that I get chemically straighten. My hair is African American textured but my scalp gets very oily from Seborrheic dermatitis, which caused thick dandruff with an oily, wet sand like texture. So, I have to wash my hair twice a week in the summer. But in between washes my scalp stays oil free and itches less. A liter bottle has lasted more than 6 months on my collarbone length hair. I'm happy with this."
Raw Sugar Shampoo Scalp Restore Activated Charcoal + Tea Tree + Moringa Oil
Remove buildup and revive your scalp with Raw Sugar's activated charcoal, tea tree and moringa oil shampoo. With plant-derived, cruelty-free and nourishing ingredients, the shampoo works by lifting away buildup and impurities.
One reviewer gushes, "I purchased this because I've had really dry flaky scalp this winter. I've used it a few times and so far I really like it. I use the whole line, shampoo, conditioner and treatment. It's working for me. I also love the smell. My hair doesn't have residue or buildup. Also it leaves my hair shiny and it seems to give it a little volume as well. I would totally recommend using this!"
BHS Damage Repair Anti-Dandruff Shampoo With Keratin
For a super affordable and effective anti-dandruff shampoo, this BHS shampoo with keratin is a must-try. With 3% salicylic acid and no sulfates, parabens or dyes, the shampoo works to visibly control and repair dandruff-ridden tresses, according to the brand. Reviewers say the shampoo "smells great" and "does a great job of cleaning scalp and hair gently."
