Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside Stylish Tokyo Trip With Her Kids

Watch : Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Calling Sisters "Clowns"

Kim Kardashian is all about living on the hedge.

These days, the Kardashians star is busy traveling the world with her four kids North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3, and the gang most recently played with hedgehogs in Tokyo.

Kim took to Instagram to showcase their adventure, posting a slew of photos from their time with the animals. In one snap, Kim and Chi held up the spiny mammals, while another pic showed off Kim, Chi and Psalm giving the peace sign to the camera. North posed with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick in another photograph along with friends outside the establishment while a third shows Kim alongside Saint, Chicago and Psalm posing in front of a photo booth.

In another series of Instagram pics, Kim showed off her time at the go-kart range, wearing a neon, lime green bodysuit, black crop top and a helmet, as she raced against her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.