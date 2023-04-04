Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside Stylish Tokyo Trip With Her Kids

Kim Kardashian and her four kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West headed to a hedgehog cafe, rode go-karts and posed in pink outfits on a family trip to Tokyo. Scroll down to see.

Kim Kardashian is all about living on the hedge. 

These days, the Kardashians star is busy traveling the world with her four kids North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3, and the gang most recently played with hedgehogs in Tokyo. 

Kim took to Instagram to showcase their adventure, posting a slew of photos from their time with the animals. In one snap, Kim and Chi held up the spiny mammals, while another pic showed off Kim, Chi and Psalm giving the peace sign to the camera. North posed with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick in another photograph along with friends outside the establishment while a third shows Kim alongside Saint, Chicago and Psalm posing in front of a photo booth. 

In another series of Instagram pics, Kim showed off her time at the go-kart range, wearing a neon, lime green bodysuit, black crop top and a helmet, as she raced against her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The beauty mogul wrote underneath her April 4 post on the 'gram, "Fast & Furious," alongside a race car emoji.

The ladies also headed to a Hello Kitty themed amusement park, where Kim, North and Chi all donned pink fits. Kim rocked a big, fluffy, pink jacket and Hello Kitty nails, while North and Chi both wore head-to-toe pink and accessorized with Hello Kitty bags. The reality star even poked fun at a resurfaced clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she made fun of sister Khloe Kardashians' outfit in Japan that looked eerily similar to Kim's current fit.

The 42-year-old captioned the April 2 Instagram, "Sanrio Style," with a pink bow, pink heart and pink flower emoji.

For more pictures from the Kardashians' epic Tokyo getaway, scroll down.

Instagram
"Sanrio Style"
Instagram
Tokyo Trio
Instagram
Peace Out
Instagram
Street Stylin'
Instagram
Grown Up Girls
Instagram
Kisses in Japan
Instagram
Hedgehog Cafe
Instagram
New Bestie Just Dropped
Instagram
Shy Chi

