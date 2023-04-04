RHONJ Star Margaret Josephs Reveals the Treatment Behind Her 22-Lb. Weight Loss

Margaret Josephs has lost weight after gaining knowledge on a specific treatment.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she has shed 22 pounds over the past year after she began receiving peptide and hormone replacement therapy, per People. According to the outlet, Margaret was placed on a plan that features hormone replacement, peptides for muscle mass and a Glucagon-like Peptide-1 mixture, which aims to trigger the pancreas to produce more insulin, for weight loss.
Margaret shared that she decided to give this peptide and hormone therapy a go after learning about it while recovering from an injury.
"I said, 'Maybe this could be helpful for me?'" Margaret recalled to the outlet. "I had broken my wrist months earlier and I still couldn't get my swelling down. And between that and my weight and my hormones, I figured it was worth a shot."
After taking that leap, Margaret credited the treatment as "life-changing."
"I'm 126 pounds now, give or take a pound depending on the day. I haven't been that weight since I got married the first time in 1994," Margaret told the outlet. "And It's not about being fat or skinny; it's about every aspect of my wellness coming together. I wanted to feel healthy and get my body to a place where I'm supposed to be."
Looking back, Margaret shared that she noticed a change in her ability to lose weight before joining Real Housewives in 2017.
"I was always thin, even after I had my son. But as I started getting older, I put on the pounds," she recalled. "I didn't mind being a little extra voluptuous. That was not a big deal. I was happy with my body, my husband was happy with my body. And if I wanted to drop a few, I didn't have an issue."
She continued, "But prior to getting on the show, I was having a harder time dropping weight. I was perimenopausal. I had started gaining weight in different spots. And by the time I got on the show, I was about 25 pounds heavier."
Although Margaret said she worked out and ate healthy, she recalled that it was difficult to maintain any weight she did lose. And she said there were more aspects to her overall health that needed improvement.
"I just wasn't feeling my best self," she said. "I was feeling tired and sluggish. I struggled to find energy in the way I had in the past. I was dealing with some brain fog. Something wasn't right."
Now, the 55-year-old said she has found the "right cocktail."
"My swelling has gone down in my arm. My skin's gotten tighter. My bones stronger. I'm sleeping better, I have more energy," she noted. "Not to get into the dirty details, but I'm very good sexually, thanks to the hormones. And I'm back to a weight that feels natural for me."
Margaret added, "I feel great; more than anything, I feel great."