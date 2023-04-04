RHONJ Star Margaret Josephs Reveals the Treatment Behind Her 22-Lb. Weight Loss

Watch : RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Says a New Housewife Turns on Her Quickly

Margaret Josephs has lost weight after gaining knowledge on a specific treatment.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she has shed 22 pounds over the past year after she began receiving peptide and hormone replacement therapy, per People. According to the outlet, Margaret was placed on a plan that features hormone replacement, peptides for muscle mass and a Glucagon-like Peptide-1 mixture, which aims to trigger the pancreas to produce more insulin, for weight loss.

Margaret shared that she decided to give this peptide and hormone therapy a go after learning about it while recovering from an injury.

"I said, 'Maybe this could be helpful for me?'" Margaret recalled to the outlet. "I had broken my wrist months earlier and I still couldn't get my swelling down. And between that and my weight and my hormones, I figured it was worth a shot."

After taking that leap, Margaret credited the treatment as "life-changing."