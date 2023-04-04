Little Mermaid Director Reveals Why Harry Styles Really Turned Down Prince Eric Role

Watch : Halle Bailey Unveils Magical Little Mermaid Poster

Harry Styles almost took an adventure under the sea.

However, the "As It Was" singer ultimately chose to not pursue the role of Prince Eric in live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. And as the film's director Rob Marshall explained, it was all due to Harry wanting to be part of another world career-wise.

"We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy," Rob said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published April 4. "But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker."

Instead, Harry went on to play Jack in psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling and Tom Burgess in the queer romantic drama My Policeman, both of which were released in 2022. The Grammy winner didn't have a singing-focused role in either movie, which Rob said was an intentional move.