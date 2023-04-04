Hayden Panettiere Reveals Where She Stands With Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere cleared the air about her relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson two years after their breakup: "There are feelings there, yes."

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 04, 2023 10:36 PMTags
LegalBreakupsHayden PanettiereCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Hayden Panettiere on What Really "Hurts" About Postpartum Struggles

Hayden Panettiere has not severed ties with Brian Hickerson.

More than two years after their breakup following a domestic battery incident that led to Hickerson's arrest, the Scream 6 star opened up about their tumultuous past. In a New York Times profile published on April 4, Panettiere reflected on how she was at the height of her struggles with addiction when she was dating Hickerson—and her decision to reconnect with him as friends after they both became sober.

"There are feelings there, yes," she told the outlet, which noted that Panettiere referred to Hickerson as "babe" several times throughout the interview. The publication also stated Panettiere was hesitant to define her current relationship with Hickerson, though she noted their friendship is "contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery."

Sharing that Hickerson "knows he deserved what happened to him" after spending jail time for his charges, the 33-year-old explained of their reconciliation, "I did not do any of this lightly." 

photos
Celebrities Who Got Real About Their Addictions

Panettiere began dating Hickerson, 32, in 2018. Throughout their four-year romance, Hickerson had a series of run-ins with the law stemming from allegations of domestic violence against the actress.

In 2019, Hickerson was arrested in Los Angeles following an alleged confrontation with the Nashville alum at her home. He pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence, and the case ended up being dismissed.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

On Valentine's Day of the following year, Hickerson was taken into police custody in Wyoming for alleged domestic battery against his girlfriend. Panettiere ended her relationship with Hickerson shortly after the arrest and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. Hickerson pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend and served less than two weeks in jail in May 2021.

Hickerson stepped out with Panettiere again in July 2021. However, he noted to E! News at the time, "Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

"We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends," he added in his statement. "That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

Trending Stories

1

Blac Chyna Adds New Title to Her Résumé After Receiving Her Doctorate

2

The Most Iconic Celebrity Revenge Dresses of All-Time

3

See Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling’s Star-Studded Barbie Trailer

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

Trending Stories

1

Blac Chyna Adds New Title to Her Résumé After Receiving Her Doctorate

2

The Most Iconic Celebrity Revenge Dresses of All-Time

3

See Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling’s Star-Studded Barbie Trailer

4

Proof Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Romance Is Riding High

5

Chris Olsen Reveals Relationship Status After Ryan Trainor PDA Pics