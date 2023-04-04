Summer House’s Sam Feher and Kory Keefer Are Dating

Watch : Summer House's Carl & Lindsay Talk Wedding, Prenup & Cast Drama

Love was found in the Hamptons.

Summer House star Sam Feher and Winter House's Kory Keefer have made it official almost a year after first meeting on the Bravo show.

"Kory's my boyfriend!" Sam gushed to Page Six in an interview published April 4. "That is so weird. I haven't had a boyfriend in so long!"

Sam shared that she and Kory "made it official a little while ago" and viewers can expect to see their romance blossom on the reality show, which is currently airing.

"It'll be really fun to watch our love story play out a little bit," the 25-year-old told the outlet. "I don't want to get emotional, but it's very special to find someone who means so much to you and then get to relive that experience all the time."

And although Sam is keeping tight-lipped on when she and the gym owner, 32, first got together, she did reveal that the two were an item when Kory and Craig Conover appeared on Watch What Happens Live in November 2022. And it turns out Sam was at that taping as an audience member.