Rebel Wilson Shares First Glimpse of 5-Month-Old Daughter Royce's Face

Watch : Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Are ENGAGED

This family is picture perfect.

While giving social media followers a glimpse at her recent tropical vacation, Rebel Wilson shared the first look at the face of her 5-month-old daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, whom she welcomed last November via surrogate.

In a video posted to Instagram April 4, the Pitch Perfect actress is seen holding Royce on a stunning Caribbean beach. As the video pans out, Rebel waves to the camera as Royce, dressed in a pink onesie, gazes out at the waves.

And while this is the first full look at Rebel's little one, Rebel previously revealed that the beachy vacation marked a major milestone for Royce. Alongside a photo of holding the infant in the water, the actress captioned the March 29 post, "Roycie's first ever swim in the ocean."

The 43-year-old also enjoyed quality time with fiancée Ramona Agruma on the vacation, as seen in a picture of the couple sitting close to each other while on a boat.