Blac Chyna Adds New Title to Her Résumé After Receiving Her Doctorate

Blac Chyna just reached a new milestone.

The model, also known as Angela Renée White, recently revealed that she obtained a doctorate degree from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College earlier this year.

"On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College," she wrote in an April 3 Instagram post. "Doctor Angela Renee White."

Along with the announcement, Chyna shared a photo of herself proudly displaying her diploma next to a photo of her two kids: 10-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, whom she shares with ex Tyga, and 6-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian.

The academic achievement is one of the many life updates the 34-year-old has shared lately, including revealing that she was baptized last year.

"I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22," Chyna wrote on Instagram March 23 alongside a photo from the ceremony. "God is Good."