The New lululemon & Madhappy Run Collection Is Finally Here to Upgrade Your Spring Sportswear

There's no time like the spring to give your life a little reset and refresh, and lululemon got that memo. The fan-favorite athletic apparel line teamed up with lifestyle brand Madhappy on a limited-edition run collection that is finally live to shop.
With moveable, breathable fabrics and tons of pastel tie-dye accents and designs, the line has all the apparel and accessories you need to feel motivated, supported and stylish while you run.
If you're looking to shop a new jogger set that you can work out and lounge in or have been on the hunt for a fresh yoga mat, the lululemon and Madhappy collab has all that and more. Starting at $48, the launch includes everything from packable running jackets to water bottles. Our personal fave piece in the launch? The cult-favorite lululemon belt bag that got a Madhappy makeover, of course.
So, whether you're an avid runner, yoga enthusiast or need some new spring athleisure, this lululemon and Madhappy collab is one you can't miss. Below, shop some of our favorite pieces in the launch before it all sells out.
lululemon x Madhappy Packable Running Jacket
Run your heart out in this lululemon x Madhappy Packable Running Jacket. The sunset-inspired ombre design, zippered pockets, hidden phone sleeve and water-repellent, lightweight feel are the perfect touches to get you in the running mood.
lululemon x Madhappy Hotty Hot Short 4-Inch
Run, sweat and move around in these lightweight "Hotty Hot" shorts. The roomy, breathable shorts were specifically designed so you can move around freely, in a gorgeous gradient colorway.
lululemon x Madhappy All Yours Crop Tank Top
Whether you're headed to yoga class, going for a run or headed to grab an oat milk latte, this crop tank top will have you doing it all in comfort and style. The soft, ultra-comfy fabric will make you never want to take the top off.
lululemon x Madhappy Relaxed Crop Hoodie
This relaxed crop hoodie has an effortlessly cool print and a relaxed, comfortable fit that is moveable. With quick-drying fleece fabric and elastic hem, the look is perfect for running or just lounging around in.
lululemon x Madhappy Relaxed High-Rise Jogger
You're probably going to want to live in these super warm and cozy fleece joggers. Pair the relaxed, high-rise look with the matching hoodie for a cute, co-ord moment.
lululemon x Madhappy Clean Lines Belt Bag
The cult-favorite lululemon belt bag gets a Madhappy reimagination! The online-only, water-repellant belt bag comes in both black and ombre. Don't mind us as we add both of them to our cart.
lululemon x Madhappy Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz
Quench your thirst with this lululemon x Madhappy water bottle that has a leak-proof lid, double wall design and vacuum insulation to keep your drink icy cool.
lululemon x Madhappy The Mat 5mm
The feel-good design, natural rubber base and extra cushioning of this lululemon x Madhappy mat will make your yoga sessions all the more enjoyable.
