The New lululemon & Madhappy Run Collection Is Finally Here to Upgrade Your Spring Sportswear

Defined by feel-good, sunset-inspired palettes and moveable materials, the lululemon and Madhappy collab will motivate you to put your best foot forward.

By Ella Chakarian Apr 04, 2023 8:30 PMTags
Ecomm: lululemon x madhappy collab

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

There's no time like the spring to give your life a little reset and refresh, and lululemon got that memo. The fan-favorite athletic apparel line teamed up with lifestyle brand Madhappy on a limited-edition run collection that is finally live to shop.

With moveable, breathable fabrics and tons of pastel tie-dye accents and designs, the line has all the apparel and accessories you need to feel motivated, supported and stylish while you run.

If you're looking to shop a new jogger set that you can work out and lounge in or have been on the hunt for a fresh yoga mat, the lululemon and Madhappy collab has all that and more. Starting at $48, the launch includes everything from packable running jackets to water bottles. Our personal fave piece in the launch? The cult-favorite lululemon belt bag that got a Madhappy makeover, of course.

So, whether you're an avid runner, yoga enthusiast or need some new spring athleisure, this lululemon and Madhappy collab is one you can't miss. Below, shop some of our favorite pieces in the launch before it all sells out.

lululemon x Madhappy Packable Running Jacket

Run your heart out in this lululemon x Madhappy Packable Running Jacket. The sunset-inspired ombre design, zippered pockets, hidden phone sleeve and water-repellent, lightweight feel are the perfect touches to get you in the running mood.

$178
lululemon

lululemon x Madhappy Hotty Hot Short 4-Inch

Run, sweat and move around in these lightweight "Hotty Hot" shorts. The roomy, breathable shorts were specifically designed so you can move around freely, in a gorgeous gradient colorway.

$68
lululemon

lululemon x Madhappy All Yours Crop Tank Top

Whether you're headed to yoga class, going for a run or headed to grab an oat milk latte, this crop tank top will have you doing it all in comfort and style. The soft, ultra-comfy fabric will make you never want to take the top off.

$54
lululemon

lululemon x Madhappy Relaxed Crop Hoodie

This relaxed crop hoodie has an effortlessly cool print and a relaxed, comfortable fit that is moveable. With quick-drying fleece fabric and elastic hem, the look is perfect for running or just lounging around in.

$168
lululemon

lululemon x Madhappy Relaxed High-Rise Jogger

You're probably going to want to live in these super warm and cozy fleece joggers. Pair the relaxed, high-rise look with the matching hoodie for a cute, co-ord moment.

$138
lululemon

lululemon x Madhappy Clean Lines Belt Bag

The cult-favorite lululemon belt bag gets a Madhappy reimagination! The online-only, water-repellant belt bag comes in both black and ombre. Don't mind us as we add both of them to our cart.

$68
lululemon

lululemon x Madhappy Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz

Quench your thirst with this lululemon x Madhappy water bottle that has a leak-proof lid, double wall design and vacuum insulation to keep your drink icy cool.

$54
lululemon

lululemon x Madhappy The Mat 5mm

The feel-good design, natural rubber base and extra cushioning of this lululemon x Madhappy mat will make your yoga sessions all the more enjoyable.

$114
lululemon

