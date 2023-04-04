The New lululemon & Madhappy Run Collection Is Finally Here to Upgrade Your Spring Sportswear

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's no time like the spring to give your life a little reset and refresh, and lululemon got that memo. The fan-favorite athletic apparel line teamed up with lifestyle brand Madhappy on a limited-edition run collection that is finally live to shop.

With moveable, breathable fabrics and tons of pastel tie-dye accents and designs, the line has all the apparel and accessories you need to feel motivated, supported and stylish while you run.

If you're looking to shop a new jogger set that you can work out and lounge in or have been on the hunt for a fresh yoga mat, the lululemon and Madhappy collab has all that and more. Starting at $48, the launch includes everything from packable running jackets to water bottles. Our personal fave piece in the launch? The cult-favorite lululemon belt bag that got a Madhappy makeover, of course.

So, whether you're an avid runner, yoga enthusiast or need some new spring athleisure, this lululemon and Madhappy collab is one you can't miss. Below, shop some of our favorite pieces in the launch before it all sells out.