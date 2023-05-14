Kit Keenan Shares The Real Reason She’s Not Following Mom Cynthia Rowley Into Fashion

Instagram

E!: Cynthia, were you ever tempted to push them toward the family business?

CR: I think it seems almost narcissistic to be like, "You guys are going to take over what I built." It's like no, you're going to build your own amazing world. I'm really lucky. But it's not something that I would want them to just step right into. It's really about encouraging them to be their best selves, no matter what it is.

I really was so naïve when I started doing this. And now that I know what I know, I can't not share that with my daughters. It is a hard business. So am I going to say like, "Oh, no, it's all glamour and supermodels"? No. It's hard. And there's, like, a droplet of glamour each day.

KK: Because of that mentality that she's never going to pressure us to work in fashion because she owns a fashion company, my sister and I have always had the privilege of being able to explore other interests. I have friends whose parents are doctors or lawyers and their entire life they've been told, this is what you're going to do. I feel lucky that my mom is like, "I love my work. But I want you guys to have the opportunity to figure out what you want to do on your own."

I feel like I'm so young and I've had such amazing opportunities working in social media that this is right now what my world looks like. But I appreciate fashion so much. I love seeing what my mom creates. I don't know if later in life I might pivot and work in fashion. It's just not my goal right now.