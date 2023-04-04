23 Fun & Thoughtful College Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2023

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Graduation season is right around the corner, and pretty soon, you'll be watching your family and friends walk across a stage to receive their diploma. If you want to celebrate or make your graduate's entry into the "real world" just a bit more enjoyable and easygoing, a graduation gift is a good way to go.
While the perfect graduation gift varies from person to person, one thing is for certain. It's important to put time and effort into a graduation gift. You want to make your newly-grad feel special, especially with all that they have endured and accomplished.
If you're not sure where to start your graduation gift shopping, don't worry. We rounded up 23 of the best graduation gift ideas for the class of 2023. From personalized artwork and celebratory candles to the perfect pearl earrings and more, there's a gift for every grad on this list. Continue below to find the perfect gift for your graduate.
University Ring Dish Handmade by Cathie Carlson
This adorable, handmade ceramic ring dish is perfect for any college grad. The customizable dish takes 6-8 weeks to create, so make sure to order it ahead of graduation!
One reviewer gushes, "I ordered 10+ dishes from Cathie to give as a gift to college graduates. I am obsessed with the dishes!! They look incredible. They are such a great, and useful, keepsake to commemorate graduation."
Collegiate Pouches
Gift the grad in your life this collegiate pouch that they can store their jewelry, makeup and other essentials in. The carryall looks extra unique because of its woven design.
One reviewer shares, "These collegiate bags are perfect for traveling or everyday use. They can hold virtually everything and are a wonderful gift for an alumnus."
Candier Congrats On That Thing You Did Candle
Amuse the college grad with the perfect humor with this "Congrats On That Thing You Did Candle" by Candier. Not only does it look super cute, but it has a yummy, fruity smell according to reviewers.
36-Huffmanx Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag
Wherever your college grad's life is taking them, they'll appreciate a tote bag to carry all their essentials along the way. This stunning and simple vegan leather shoulder bag from Etsy will make a beautiful gift, and it's currently on sale for 50% off, too!
Pop The Champagne Champagne Bears® Candy Gift Set
For the graduate with a sweet tooth, you can't go wrong with gifting them a yummy treat. This Sugarfina candy gift set is equal parts delectable and celebratory. The Champagne Bears® are even infused with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne.
Smells Like A Grad School Acceptance Letter Scented Candle
Is your grad already moving on to the next academic chapter of their lives? Gift your grad school bound loved one this hand-poured, vegan wax candle that will remind them of their accomplishments.
One Degree Hotter Wine Bag
Get the graduation celebration started with this "One Degree Hotter" wine bag that you can snag from Amazon for just $11.
HGDEER Natural Stone Compass/Heart Bracelet
This beautiful bracelet will remind your grad of all the amazing adventures they're about to embark on! You can choose between a ton of different natural stone colors and a compass or heart charm.
Personalised Graduation Gift - Graduation Print
This gorgeous personalized graduation print is perfect for any college grad. The customizable print is a heartwarming and thoughtful gift idea that any grad will keep beautifully framed.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Splurge on your grad with these Apple AirPods Max headphones. The noise cancelling headphones have up to 20 hours of listening time, so they're perfect to use anywhere and everywhere.
Small Travel Jewelry Case
If your college grad is jet-setting after crossing that commencement stage, gift them this beautiful customizable small travel jewelry case.
K-Iced™ Single Serve Coffee Maker
Give your college grad a warm welcome to the real world with this Keurig coffee machine that brews cold and hot drinks, because they'll likely need copious amounts of caffeine to survive out here.
Monogram Passport Cover and Luggage Tag
Get your grad travel-ready with this passport cover and luggage tag set that you can get monogrammed. Cute and functional!
HelloFresh Gift Card
For a practical and useful gift that any college grad would be happy to receive, you cannot go wrong with a HelloFresh gift card. The gift card will help your grad receive pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step recipes delivered right to their doorstep for fresh and easy meals.
Amazon eGift Card
Give the gift of Amazon's endless products with an eGift Card. It's the perfect gift that any grad will feel grateful to receive.
Monogrammed Wood and Marble Beveled Cheese Board
If your grad loved to host throughout college, we're sure they'll do a lot more of it in the real world, too. Gift them this monogrammed cheese board so they can level up their hosting game!
The J Marc Card Case
This ultra-cute and functional card case from Marc Jacobs will make the perfect grad gift for any fashionista. The card case comes in an array of different colors, all as stylish as the next.
Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal
Gift the grad in your life The Five Minute Journal so they can journal their way through all the post-grad emotions and stressors.
16 Inch MacBook Pro Sleeve
Every newly-grad needs accessories that look cool but also keep their electronics safe. This customizable MacBook Pro Sleeve from Leatherology is equal parts durable and sophisticated.
Wrap Check Blazer
Gift the fashion-forward grad this blazer from Mango that is super chic and luxe. They can pair it with any outfit to feel like a boss.
The Quarter-Life Breakthrough: Invent Your Own Path, Find Meaningful Work, and Build a Life That Matters
Sometimes, all a grad needs is a little bit of advice. Gift your grad this book by Adam Smiley Poswolsky to help them find meaning and purpose as they kickstart their career.
Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand
This magnetic wireless charging stand is a super functional and cool. Whether your grad is tech-obsessed or not, they'll get a lot of use out of this phone and headphone charging stand.
Classic Freshwater Pearl Solitaire Studs
You really can't go wrong with a pair of pearl earrings as a graduation gift. They're a timeless piece that your grad will wear for years to come.
Looking to shop the perfect outfit for your graduation ceremony? Check out these gorgeous and under $30 dresses.