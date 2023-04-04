23 Fun & Thoughtful College Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2023

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Graduation season is right around the corner, and pretty soon, you'll be watching your family and friends walk across a stage to receive their diploma. If you want to celebrate or make your graduate's entry into the "real world" just a bit more enjoyable and easygoing, a graduation gift is a good way to go.

While the perfect graduation gift varies from person to person, one thing is for certain. It's important to put time and effort into a graduation gift. You want to make your newly-grad feel special, especially with all that they have endured and accomplished.

If you're not sure where to start your graduation gift shopping, don't worry. We rounded up 23 of the best graduation gift ideas for the class of 2023. From personalized artwork and celebratory candles to the perfect pearl earrings and more, there's a gift for every grad on this list. Continue below to find the perfect gift for your graduate.