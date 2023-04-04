Sophia Culpo Moves Out of Home She Shared With Ex Braxton Berrios After Breakup

Watch : Sophia Culpo Talks Beauty & Dating Braxton Berrios

Sophia Culpo is moving on and moving out.

Less than two weeks after confirming her breakup from NFL player Braxton Berrios, The Culpo Sisters star took a big step in her healing journey by saying goodbye to the New Jersey house she once shared with her ex.

"It is officially moving day," Sophia said on Instagram Stories April 3. "I woke up this morning and my morning mantra was literally so accurate and appropriate just for the day. Moving on and moving forward is always for the better because it always brings the most growth no matter what."

And instead of looking at any negatives, the 26-year-old said she's trying to look at the positives.

"Obviously, the end of anything in your life is a challenge and a new chapter, but it's a new thing," she said. "Be grateful for the growth. It will always bring you closer to your authentic self. And with that, you attract what's truly meant for you."