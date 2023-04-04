Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage in New Special

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Tease Wedding Special

Are you ready for a behind-the-scenes look at Kravis' wedding?

Almost a year after tying the knot, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding special 'Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney and Travis premieres on Hulu April 13, giving fans an intimate look at their nuptials—all three of them.

In the trailer released April 4, the scene opens with black and white film of Kourtney and Travis in bed together, with the Poosh founder noting, "This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world."

Thinking back on her special day(s), she asks her husband, "Can you believe we got married three times?"

And if you ask the Blink 182 drummer his favorite of the three—he has the perfect answer.

"It's like choosing a child, I can't pick the best one," Travis shared. "Vegas was like our wild, rockstar wedding and Santa Barbara was as traditional as everybody else's wedding could have been."

The trailer then showed flashes to their "practice" ceremony in Vegas after the 2022 Grammys last April and their legal ceremony the following month.