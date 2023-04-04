Exclusive

Every Time Anya Taylor-Joy Was a Princess on the Red Carpet

By Brett Malec Apr 04, 2023 6:42 PMTags
Watch: Anya-Taylor Joy Is Here For a "Girl Power" Princess Peach Spin-Off

Anya Taylor-Joy's latest fashion statement is just peachy.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star came ready to play at the film's April 1 premiere in Los Angeles dressed in a cosplay-inspired pink leather jumpsuit, complete with custom gloves and edgy boots.

Anya's body-hugging look, a clear nod to her character Princess Peach, was created just for her by Christian Dior. And dressed in a look fit for red carpet royalty was no coincidence.

"I said I would come in cosplay," the 26-year-old exclusively told E! News on the premiere's red carpet. "I felt like I couldn't back out of that, and so I asked Maria Grazia at Dior if she would make it for me and she did it, which I'm just so grateful for. It's incredible."

Adding that the bodysuit "fits like a glove," Anya stated, "It's just a dream."

Anya appears alongside Chris Pratt as Mario and Jack Black as Bowser in the star-studded film based on the classic Nintendo video game. And after more serious roles in projects like The Queen's Gambit, The Menu and The Northman, Anya says it's refreshing to flex her voiceover skills in the family comedy.

photos
Video Game Movie Adaptations Ranked by Their Success

"When I first started working I didn't really understand people trying to put people in boxes because our job is to be chameleons," she told E! News, "at least that's the bit that I enjoy the most. I kind of always want to do the thing that people wouldn't expect me to do."

Switching things up is also something Anya does very well when it comes to her style, as she's never afraid to take a risk with cutting-edge garments.

In honor of Anya's latest bold statement, keep scrolling to relive every time the fashion icon was a princess on the red carpet. And hear more from Anya and Chris on tonight's E! News at 11 p.m.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in theaters on April 5.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Just Peachy

The actress channeled her inner Princess Peach for The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiere in L.A. in April 2023 in a custom pink jumpsuit by Christian Dior.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Bold in Blue

Anya Taylor-Joy makes a major splash on The Menu red carpet in this bold Alexander McQueen look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Spot On

The actress reveals to E! News at the 2021 CFDA Awards that her look was inspired by the 101 Dalmations.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Less Is More

Anya sizzles at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party with this sheer tulle gown and pearl-beaded veil. The bold red lip and dramatic smoky eye are the perfect finishing touches.

Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images
Bedazzled Beauty

The actress lights up the red carpet at the Dior fall/winter 2022 runway in this dazzling design.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Live From New York

On Saturday night, the actress likes to dress it up! Before hosting Saturday Night Live, Anya got ready with Pureology Global Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell. 

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock
Gucci Crane

The actress looks divine in a nude floral and crane embroidered gown with black feather train. 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Rad in Plaid

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Anya takes a risk in this retro plaid ensemble by Chanel.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Breathtaking!

She takes our breath away with this vintage Bob Mackie gown with dramatic choker at the premiere of Emma

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Coming up Roses

The actress mixes florals and studs in this dramatic look during a British Film Institute Event. 

Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Celestial Chic

Anya went for an out-of-this world look rocking a puffy-sleeved black jumpsuit with a silver and gold celestial print.

James Gourley/Shutterstock
Prairie Girl

She showed off this see-through prairie-inspired Burberry gown during her first Cannes Film Festival. 

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
A Queen in the Making

The star looked like royalty in a sheer black lace embroidered gown, topped with a signature D&G crown.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Blue Belle

While at the 2017 BAFTA awards, Anya stunned in a tiered baby blue gown with sequin tiger patch by Gucci.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Monochrome Madien

She showed up to a BAFTA party in a baby pink corseted dress with tulle skirt by Dolce and Gabana.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Glassic

'70s vibes! Anya sports a black Saint Laurent mini-dress with ribbon headband during the Glass premiere in London.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Golden Girl

She glows in a pale gold D&G cropped suit and black lipstick.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cropped Cutie

The Queen's Gambit alum goes for summery in a lipstick pink cropped suit with sky-high golden heels. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Chanel Summer

The Golden Globe winner walks the carpet at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party wearing a blue and green mini-dress in a classic Chanel plaid. 





