Every Time Anya Taylor-Joy Was a Princess on the Red Carpet

Anya Taylor-Joy's latest fashion statement is just peachy.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie star came ready to play at the film's April 1 premiere in Los Angeles dressed in a cosplay-inspired pink leather jumpsuit, complete with custom gloves and edgy boots.
Anya's body-hugging look, a clear nod to her character Princess Peach, was created just for her by Christian Dior. And dressed in a look fit for red carpet royalty was no coincidence.
"I said I would come in cosplay," the 26-year-old exclusively told E! News on the premiere's red carpet. "I felt like I couldn't back out of that, and so I asked Maria Grazia at Dior if she would make it for me and she did it, which I'm just so grateful for. It's incredible."
Adding that the bodysuit "fits like a glove," Anya stated, "It's just a dream."
Anya appears alongside Chris Pratt as Mario and Jack Black as Bowser in the star-studded film based on the classic Nintendo video game. And after more serious roles in projects like The Queen's Gambit, The Menu and The Northman, Anya says it's refreshing to flex her voiceover skills in the family comedy.
"When I first started working I didn't really understand people trying to put people in boxes because our job is to be chameleons," she told E! News, "at least that's the bit that I enjoy the most. I kind of always want to do the thing that people wouldn't expect me to do."
Switching things up is also something Anya does very well when it comes to her style, as she's never afraid to take a risk with cutting-edge garments.
In honor of Anya's latest bold statement, keep scrolling to relive every time the fashion icon was a princess on the red carpet. And hear more from Anya and Chris on tonight's E! News at 11 p.m.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in theaters on April 5.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family)