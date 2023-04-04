Every Time Anya Taylor-Joy Was a Princess on the Red Carpet

Watch : Anya-Taylor Joy Is Here For a "Girl Power" Princess Peach Spin-Off

Anya Taylor-Joy's latest fashion statement is just peachy.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star came ready to play at the film's April 1 premiere in Los Angeles dressed in a cosplay-inspired pink leather jumpsuit, complete with custom gloves and edgy boots.

Anya's body-hugging look, a clear nod to her character Princess Peach, was created just for her by Christian Dior. And dressed in a look fit for red carpet royalty was no coincidence.

"I said I would come in cosplay," the 26-year-old exclusively told E! News on the premiere's red carpet. "I felt like I couldn't back out of that, and so I asked Maria Grazia at Dior if she would make it for me and she did it, which I'm just so grateful for. It's incredible."

Adding that the bodysuit "fits like a glove," Anya stated, "It's just a dream."

Anya appears alongside Chris Pratt as Mario and Jack Black as Bowser in the star-studded film based on the classic Nintendo video game. And after more serious roles in projects like The Queen's Gambit, The Menu and The Northman, Anya says it's refreshing to flex her voiceover skills in the family comedy.