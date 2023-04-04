Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary Reveals What She'll Miss Most Ahead of Her Exit

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Shares First Look at Ellen Pompeo's Goodbye

Some time off is just what the doctor ordered.

A month after her onscreen sister Ellen Pompeo departed Grey's Anatomy, Kelly McCreary is also scrubbing out during season 19. Ahead of her final episode April 13, the actress behind Dr. Maggie Pierce revealed what—or rather who—she'll miss most.

"I'm going to miss my friends," Kelly exclusively told E! News at PaleyFest on April 2. "I'm going to miss the people, I'm going to miss the stuff we do together on camera. I'm going to miss hanging out in Caterina [Scorsone]'s trailer. I'm gonna miss being greeted by Laura Petticord, our basecamp AD, every day. I'm gonna miss JoAnna Connell, our makeup artist. Everyone—it's the people for me."

But it's not just the people she'll miss as she exits the series after 10 seasons on the ABC medical drama. Kelly also recounted some of her favorite moments from throughout its near two-decade run.