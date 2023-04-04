Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Star-Studded Barbie Trailer Proves Life in Plastic Is Fantastic

Watch : Check Out Margot Robbie in the First Barbie Official Trailer!

Come on Barbies, let's go party!

The countdown to summer is officially on after Warner Bros. released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie April 4.

From the very beginning, fans are transported to a dreamhouse where Ken (Ryan Gosling) and Barbie (Margot Robbie) live a life only some Mattel toys can dream of. Before you know it, sparks begin to fly as Ken asks his crush to spend some quality time together.

"I thought I might stay over tonight," he says, "because we're girlfriend, boyfriend."

While the trailer doesn't reveal too much about the storylines ahead, the sneak peek does show Ken and Barbie heading to the real world where they will have to wrestle with the difficulties of no longer being just dolls.

While Barbie is the true star of the movie, fans couldn't help but notice all the special guests popping in to experience the magical world of Barbie Land.