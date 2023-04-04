Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Star-Studded Barbie Trailer Proves Life in Plastic Is Fantastic

Warner Bros. surprised fans April 4 with a brand-new trailer for the Barbie movie. See Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie transform into Ken and Barbie below.

Watch: Check Out Margot Robbie in the First Barbie Official Trailer!

Come on Barbies, let's go party!

The countdown to summer is officially on after Warner Bros. released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie April 4. 

From the very beginning, fans are transported to a dreamhouse where Ken (Ryan Gosling) and Barbie (Margot Robbie) live a life only some Mattel toys can dream of. Before you know it, sparks begin to fly as Ken asks his crush to spend some quality time together. 

"I thought I might stay over tonight," he says, "because we're girlfriend, boyfriend." 

While the trailer doesn't reveal too much about the storylines ahead, the sneak peek does show Ken and Barbie heading to the real world where they will have to wrestle with the difficulties of no longer being just dolls.

While Barbie is the true star of the movie, fans couldn't help but notice all the special guests popping in to experience the magical world of Barbie Land.

photos
All the Times Celebrities Channeled Barbie

America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell are just some of the celebrities who earned a role in the film. Plus, Simu Liu is ready to face off against Ryan in a battle of the Kens.

"Looks like this beach was a little too much beach for you Ken," Simu's character says in the trailer. "I'll Palm Beach off with you any day Ken."

Mark your calendars as Barbie will be released in theatres nationwide July 21. But for now, keep reading to see the official cast character photos and more previews of the most anticipated film of the summer.

APEX / MEGA
Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Backgrid
Birthday Barbie

For her 32nd birthday on July 2, Margot Robbie received a "Barbie Margot" cake from her movie family.

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
Extra Sweet Celebration

The actress and producer celebrated the day with treats and a party hat!

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. shared a first glimpse of Robbie in character back in April.

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio released the first photo of a shirtless Gosling as Ken.

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Dynamic Duo

The duo appeared to be heading to a rodeo in these photos from set. 

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ken & Barbie

The live-action film is set for release in July 2023.

