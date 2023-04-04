Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni's Kitchen Essentials Make Cooking Fun & Easy

We interviewed Nick DiGiovanni because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're somehow not one of Nick DiGiovanni's collective 20 million followers across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, there's a few things you should know about the celebrity chef.
At just 26 years old, the former "MasterChef" finalist and Harvard University alum crafts the most innovative and creative recipe videos on social media, and accrues millions of views along the way. Whether he's making the world's largest sushi roll or sending a slice of pizza to space, Nick always shares his passion for food with a fun and adventurous spirit.
With a cookbook on the way and tons of video collabs with the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Joe Jonas, Tom Brady and more, Nick is making the culinary scene fun and fresh for all, one knife drop at a time.
If you want to elevate your culinary game with a little help from the chef himself, look no further. Nick gave us the details on all the products, tips and tricks that he swears by for getting down in the kitchen. Below, find all his top kitchen essentials, fun gadgets and order his debut cookbook.
Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook
Nick's debut cookbook is hitting the shelves on June 13th, and you can currently shop it on sale at Amazon. With a foreword by Gordon Ramsay, Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook features Nick's tips, tricks and tools to becoming confident in the kitchen— and making delicious meals, of course.
Zwilling Kanren 8-Inch Chef's Knife
When it comes to a kitchen essential that Nick recommends buying on sale, it's a chef's knife.
"Get a good chef's knife! 8-inch, well made," he says. "Something German or Japanese depending on your personal preferences. Do some research to see what you think will be the best fit for you."
Nick describes this Zwilling Kanren chef's knife as "the most incredible chef's knife. It is a very high quality, beautiful knife, and a solid bang for your buck."
Microplane Professional Series Grater
"This is great for light and fluffy parm cheese and citrus zest," Nick shares of this microplane grater that has over 4,600 positive Amazon reviews.
New Star Foodservice 42566 3-Piece Stainless Steel China Cap Strainer Set
"This is my favorite for fine straining," Nick shares. This strainer set has over 2,100 positive Amazon reviews, and it's perfect for making preserves, straining sauces and soups or mashing fruits and veggies.
Beast Blender
"This is very easy to use for smoothies or purees," Nick says of this travel-friendly blender. "Very versatile!"
Henckels 11570-102 Plastic Cutting Board, Set of 2
"This is so good for cutting raw proteins on, plus its easy to dishwash," Nick shares of these Japanese cutting boards.
MEATER Plus
"This is very important for a variety of reasons," Nick says of this wireless meat thermometer with over 32,000 positive Amazon reviews. "Definitely an essential for your kitchen!"
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
When it comes to an under $50 kitchen gadget that everyone should have, Nick recommends "an automatic can opener. This is fun to use and actually quite practical."
We recommend this bestselling one from Amazon with over 79,000 positive Amazon reviews.
Mevell Walnut Wood Cutting Board
When it comes to a practical kitchen must-have, Nick recommends "a nice heavy wood cutting board," since it's "the center of the kitchen and where you'll work often."
We recommend this Mevell Walnut Wood Cutting Board that has over 1,200 positive Amazon reviews, and is currently on sale!
