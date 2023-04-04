Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni's Kitchen Essentials Make Cooking Fun & Easy

We interviewed Nick DiGiovanni because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're somehow not one of Nick DiGiovanni's collective 20 million followers across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, there's a few things you should know about the celebrity chef.

At just 26 years old, the former "MasterChef" finalist and Harvard University alum crafts the most innovative and creative recipe videos on social media, and accrues millions of views along the way. Whether he's making the world's largest sushi roll or sending a slice of pizza to space, Nick always shares his passion for food with a fun and adventurous spirit.

With a cookbook on the way and tons of video collabs with the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Joe Jonas, Tom Brady and more, Nick is making the culinary scene fun and fresh for all, one knife drop at a time.

If you want to elevate your culinary game with a little help from the chef himself, look no further. Nick gave us the details on all the products, tips and tricks that he swears by for getting down in the kitchen. Below, find all his top kitchen essentials, fun gadgets and order his debut cookbook.