Justin Long Confirms Kate Bosworth Engagement With Story About His Romantic Proposal

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are going the distance.
Weeks after speculation that they had gotten engaged, the couple confirmed they are, in fact, heading down the aisle, sharing the sweet story about how the proposal went down.
"I did have a special thing planned around your birthday," Justin, 44, told his fiancée on the April 4 episode of his Life is Short Podcast, "and about a month before that, life—like we were talking about—things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings."
The Dodgeball actor explained that when it came down to it, the timing ended up being just right.
"It was a moment where it just felt so organic," he continued, "and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through—a real life change—and so it came out in a very organic way."
Echoed her fiancé's sentiments, Kate, 40, noted a crucial piece of advice they'd gotten before Justin got down on one knee.
"We had just gone through this really hard thing," the Blue Crush star recalled, "and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need."
As for what Justin needed? Simply, Kate by his side.
"I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I remember, I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?' And he, like, really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you,'" Kate continued. "And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'"
And for Kate—who separated from ex Michael Polish in 2021—there couldn't have been a better way for Justin to pop the question.
The Still Alice actress added, "I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal."
Multiple outlets first reported the He's Just Not That Into You star and Las Vegas 21 actress were engaged March 24, a week after Kate was spotted rocking a sparkling diamond ring while arriving with Justin to Vanity Fair's Oscars 2023 after-party.
Kate and Justin first made headlines as a couple in late 2021, with the pair eventually making it Instagram official the following spring, after Justin posted a photo of himself and Kate drinking a pint of Guinness while on vacation in Ireland.
Since making things insta official, they've continued to share glimpses into their love online. Back in January, Kate celebrated her birthday and gave a special shout out to her leading man.
"You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill," she captioned the Jan. 2 Instagram post alongside a carousel of pictures of the two. "Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever."