Justin Long Confirms Kate Bosworth Engagement With Story About His Romantic Proposal

Watch : Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Are Engaged!

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are going the distance.

Weeks after speculation that they had gotten engaged, the couple confirmed they are, in fact, heading down the aisle, sharing the sweet story about how the proposal went down.

"I did have a special thing planned around your birthday," Justin, 44, told his fiancée on the April 4 episode of his Life is Short Podcast, "and about a month before that, life—like we were talking about—things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings."

The Dodgeball actor explained that when it came down to it, the timing ended up being just right.

"It was a moment where it just felt so organic," he continued, "and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through—a real life change—and so it came out in a very organic way."

Echoed her fiancé's sentiments, Kate, 40, noted a crucial piece of advice they'd gotten before Justin got down on one knee.