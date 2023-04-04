Sofia Richie Converts to Judaism Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge

Watch : Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Sofia Richie is ready to start a new chapter with Elliot Grainge—and with her faith.

The model recently shared she has converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding to the music executive.

"What a magical day," she wrote on Instagram April 3. "I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!"

The update on her journey to the altar comes almost a year after Sofia, 24, announced her engagement to Elliot. The 29-year-old popped the question during a trip to Hawaii in April 2022, proposing in a candle-lit setting decorated with white flowers.

"2022," Sofia wrote in a December Instagram post while looking back at her year, "thanks for the most special moment of my life @elliot."

Since saying yes, the bride-to-be has given fans several glimpses into her wedding planning process. From sharing snaps from her February bridal shower to posting photos from her October bachelorette party in Paris—both attended by sister Nicole Richie—Sofia has continued to keep followers updated on the wedding fun, writing in one Instagram post, "Wifey coming soon…."