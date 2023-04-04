Sarah Michelle Gellar Reflects on Being a Gay Icon as Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Mother has arrived.
Sarah Michelle Gellar may have received a standing ovation when she presented at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards—but that support from the LGBTQ+ community isn't exactly new to her.
"Through everything in my career and my life, I have always felt supported by this community," she exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight backstage March 30. "I have felt welcomed, I have felt accepted. For me to be here and to be able to provide that same gift is just really important to me."
But as the actress' breakout series Buffy the Vampire Slayer approaches the 20th anniversary of its finale next month, Sarah further confirmed she doesn't necessarily see herself returning for a revival anytime soon.
"I do believe that the story was set up for the next version of the slayer, and I'm very supportive of that," she shared. "I just don't think it's me."
And while that might not be the answer fans want to hear, Sarah has good reason.
"The inevitable comparisons would be so hard," the Wolf Pack star admitted. "I just don't think that we could live up to an expectation that would exist. So, I would rather that live in its own world and then have something new."
So, what is next for the mother of two, who shares daughter Charlotte, 13, and son Rocky, 10, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.?
"I'm on spring break right now and we haven't even left yet because I had to be here," the Do Revenge actress revealed. "I need to get through spring break before I get to summer break."
You can stream the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards April 12 on Hulu.