Sarah Michelle Gellar Reflects on Being a Gay Icon as Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Return to Buffy

Sarah Michelle Gellar may have received a standing ovation when she presented at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards—but that support from the LGBTQ+ community isn't exactly new to her.

"Through everything in my career and my life, I have always felt supported by this community," she exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight backstage March 30. "I have felt welcomed, I have felt accepted. For me to be here and to be able to provide that same gift is just really important to me."

But as the actress' breakout series Buffy the Vampire Slayer approaches the 20th anniversary of its finale next month, Sarah further confirmed she doesn't necessarily see herself returning for a revival anytime soon.

"I do believe that the story was set up for the next version of the slayer, and I'm very supportive of that," she shared. "I just don't think it's me."