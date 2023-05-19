Jessie J Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy Over One Year After Miscarriage

Watch : Jessie J is Pregnant 1 Year After Suffering a Miscarriage

This dream is the best she's ever known.

After announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Jessie J has revealed she has welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

"A week ago my whole life changed," she shared on Instagram Story May 19. "My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love."

"He is magic," she added. "He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]."

Jessie noted that she and her bundle of joy are doing great. "I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, mine and here *happy tears*," she continued. "For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support."

The "Domino" singer's newest addition to her family comes after she kicked off 2023 with some priceless news to share.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in a Jan. 6 Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. "Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."