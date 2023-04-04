DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko's Thoughts on Julianne Hough Returning as Co-Host Deserve a 10

Watch : Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family

Reuniting with the stars.

When Julianne Hough returns to co-host Dancing With the Stars for season 32 this fall, she'll have support from not only her brother and judge Derek Hough, but also fellow pro dancer Gleb Savchenko.

"I love Julianne and I hope we get the chance to do group opening numbers," Gleb exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight backstage at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards on March 30. "Julianne has been part of the show for so long—she's been a judge, she's been a dancer, she's been there for many seasons, she's won twice. She knows the show inside out and it's great to have her back."

And while he's sad to see Tyra Banks exit the stage after three seasons, Gleb isn't too worried about the supermodel's future job prospects.

He added, "Tyra, I wish her the best. She was great, I love her so much. She's a businesswoman, I'm sure she'll be fine."