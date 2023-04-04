DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko's Thoughts on Julianne Hough Returning as Co-Host Deserve a 10

Reuniting with the stars.
When Julianne Hough returns to co-host Dancing With the Stars for season 32 this fall, she'll have support from not only her brother and judge Derek Hough, but also fellow pro dancer Gleb Savchenko.
"I love Julianne and I hope we get the chance to do group opening numbers," Gleb exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight backstage at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards on March 30. "Julianne has been part of the show for so long—she's been a judge, she's been a dancer, she's been there for many seasons, she's won twice. She knows the show inside out and it's great to have her back."
And while he's sad to see Tyra Banks exit the stage after three seasons, Gleb isn't too worried about the supermodel's future job prospects.
He added, "Tyra, I wish her the best. She was great, I love her so much. She's a businesswoman, I'm sure she'll be fine."
But when it comes to Julianne's new role on the competition series, she's in great company joining the likes of current host Alfonso Ribeiro and former host Tom Bergeron.
"I love Tom, but I also love Alfonso so much," Gleb noted. "Alfonso melts my heart, he's great. I think Alfonso and Julianne are going to have such a good chemistry, such a good vibe. They'll just bounce off each other and we're gonna have a lot of fun."
Meanwhile, the dancer's season 31 partner and finalist Shangela opened up about becoming the U.S. version of the show's first-ever pair of male dancers.
"Being on Dancing With the Stars was a dream come true," she exclusively told E! News on the red carpet. "Having the first drag entertainer and straight male partnership on the show showed America was equality and friendship and respect for others—no matter what walk of life you come from—what that looks like. Visibility matters."
You can stream the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards April 12 on Hulu. Plus, see who snatches the Mirrorball Trophy when Dancing With the Stars returns this fall on Disney+.
—Reporting by Dayn Nanda