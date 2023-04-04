Sunnylife’s Spring Break Must-Haves Make Any Day a Day at the Beach

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
This time of year can be a ton of things to different people: Holidays. Vacations. Road trips to music festivals. Spring breaks (college edition). Spring breaks (keeping the kids occupied at home edition). And, of course, the proverbial April Showers that threaten to literally dampen a good time.
So, good thing that SUNNYLiFE exists. Oh, you don't know Sunnylife? Well, you're about to. Since its founding in 2003, the Australian "summer lifestyle line" has brought its signature pool floats, beach chairs, Lucite games, and so much more to the rest of the world.
Each of their colorful, inflatable, glittery, and playful accessories is "designed for a life lived under the sun," no matter where you are. Music fans? They've got speakers. In desperate need of cooling off while in your yard? Meet adorable sprinklers. Finally remembered to make sure the house you're renting has a pool? Floats for all!
There's no age requirement to enjoy this adorable array of good-weather goodies. Scroll on to shop some of our picks for must-have Sunnylife spring break (or festival season) faves.
Sunnylife Beach Cabana
Worried about the sun? Worry no more. This portable beach cabana offers instant shade protection, as well as additional (hidden) storage, four feet for stability, and an easy-carry pouch, so it can go wherever you do.
Sunnylife Beach Cooler Box Sounds
Designed to "keep the tunes chill and the drinks icy," this cooler/speaker combo saves room in your trunk and the vibes of the day.
Sunnylife Lucite Tic Tac Toe
I mean, it's big, neon, Lucite tic-tac-toe. What more needs to be said?
Sunnylife Lucite Table Top Backgammon
Now, if you're looking for a game that's more grown-up and extremely trendy (BTW, when did that happen?), this table top backgammon set is the one.
Sunnylife The Pool
A teeny, kid-sized, totally glittery pool means your kids can cool off no matter where you are.
Sunnylife Pool Ring & Ball
Make a splash (get it?) in the pool with this floaty ring and smiley-face ball for handheld gaming that does not involve a screen.
Sunnylife Inflatable Giant Sprinkler | Unicorn
Not everyone is fortunate enough to have access to a pool during the warmer months. Many even lack a little grass to run around in. But no matter what kind of patio you're working with, this inflatable and unicorn-shaped sprinkler will make sure cooler heads prevail.
Sunnylife Luxe Beach Umbrella
A high-end beach umbrella is a staple of any sun-lover's arsenal. It's also less dramatic than a cabana. Hey, some beach days are best spent by oneself!
Sunnylife Dive Buddies
For stronger swimmers, these fairy-shaped (!) dive buddies make playing in the pool fun and challenging.
Sunnylife Luxe Lucite Poker
Grownups, Sunnylife has plenty for you, too. Take this deluxe Lucite poker set, for example. It's almost guaranteed to get tons of eye emoji Instagram DMs.
Sunnylife Electric Air Pump
You'll notice a lot of inflatable items on this list. If you were hesitant to dive in, this Sunnylife electric air pump is here to keep your dreams afloat.
Sunnylife Splash Speaker
You know how it's great to listen to music when you're by the water, but also always kind of a risk? This Bluetooth-ready speaker can suction cup to the side of the pool for splash-proof tunes all day. It has a playtime of 1-2 hours, but can be recharged up to 200 (not a typo) times in a day.
Sunnylife Folding Seat | Sage
Soft, packable, and pop-up-able, this folding seat is a versatile essential in any adventurer's arsenal.
Sunnylife PVC Retro Lie-On
Vintage-inspired PVC lie-on? Yes, please. Cat eye sunglasses and an old-timey cocktail aren't included, but certainly recommended for maximum enjoyment.
Sunnylife Kiddy Pool
This clamshell pool for kids encourages your little ones to live out their mermaid dreams.
Sunnylife Beach Bats | Rolling Stones
If you've got downtime between festival sets or are ready to work up a sweat before lunch, these paddles offer a playful way to...well, play.
Sunnylife Mega 4 in a Row
A groovy twist on a classic game, this super-sized version will keep everyone occupied and away from screens. And highly, highly competitive.
Sunnylife Mesh Hammock Float
Sit back, relax, and drift off on this ultra-comfortable pool float.
