Jennifer Coolidge Responds to Jennifer Aniston's The White Lotus Season 3 Casting Plea

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Responds to Jennifer Aniston's White Lotus Plea

Jennifer Aniston officially has Jennifer Coolidge's stamp of approval.

After the Friends alum recently revealed her desire to join The White Lotus' upcoming third season as the sister to Coolidge's character Tanya McQuoid on a mission to avenge her death, the Emmy-winner shared her reaction to Aniston's potential casting on the hit HBO series.

"I love Jennifer Aniston," Coolidge—alongside BFF and her Best in Show co-star Jane Lynch at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in L.A.—exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the April 4 episode (airing tonight at 11 p.m.), adding, "and she could do no wrong in my book."

However, Coolidge has just one casting stipulation for White Lotus creator and longtime pal Mike White: "But if Jennifer Aniston gets to do White Lotus 3, then Jane Lynch gets to do White Lotus 3."

And Lynch is down for the gig. "I think we should do it together," the Glee alum chimed in. "I would love that."

Aniston exclusively revealed her fandom for The White Lotus to E! News, telling Knight in a March 27 interview, "I am obsessed with it."