Texas Rangers Player Josh Smith Hospitalized After Getting Hit in Face by Pitch

Baseball player Josh Smith is recovering after a scary on-field incident.

The Texas Rangers left fielder was hospitalized after being hit in the face by a pitch during the team's home game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 3.

"Rangers LF Josh Smith has been taken to an area hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw," the Texas Rangers' official Twitter account shared later that day. "He was struck on the right side of his face by a pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning."

Smith was socked in the face while up to bat against Orioles pitcher Danny Coulombe in the third inning. While he was attended to by an athletic trainer at home plate, the 25-year-old was able to walk off the field on his own. According to ESPN, the ball had been traveling at 89 miles per hour.

"He got hit in the face area, in the lower jaw," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy later shared, per the outlet. "We did take him to the ER. He had some CT tests. They came out clean. So, we got good news there. He's feeling better as I'm speaking right now. Tomorrow, we'll just reevaluate him."