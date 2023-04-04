Nordstrom Rack Handbag Deals: Save 61% on Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Longchamp, Vince Camuto and More

Take your ensemble to the next level with a coordinating handbags. A cute crossbody, a functional carry-all tote, or a matching shoulder bag can really elevate your look. Plus, these are functional pieces as well, of course. If you want a designer bag, but you don't want to shell out the cash, head over to Nordstrom Rack because they have some unbelievable discounts on so many top designers.
If you want to save up to 61%, you need to check out these deals on your favorite brands including Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Longchamp, Vince Camuto, Kurt Geiger London, Versace, Rebecca Minkoff, and See By Chloé. Whether you're shopping for you or getting a gift for someone else, these Nordstrom Rack handbag deals are worth the investment.
Kate Spade Bag Deals
Kate Spade Smile Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Bring a pop of color to your ensemble with this bright, pink shoulder bag.
Kate Spade Cameron Small Slim Cardholder Wallet
Ditch the bulky wallet and use a cardholder for your essential cards.
Kate Spade Medium Nylon Tote
A black tote bag is always in style and this classic Kate Spade nylon bag is truly timeless.
Kate Spade Cameron Medium Leather Satchel
Bring polish and structure to your wardrobe with one of these satchels, which come in brown, black, white, and crystal blue.
Kate Spade Morgan Zip Floral Leather Cardholder
This is a the ideal wallet. It's compact, yet it has great storage for your cards, cash, and coins. Plus, this floral print is so stunning.
Marc Jacobs Bag Deals
Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Coated Leather Tote
This Marc Jacobs bag gives you options. Carry it by the handle, rock it as a shoulder bag, or use it as a crossbody. It comes in brown, black, and peach.
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag
This is the ideal on-the-go bag with enough room for all of your essentials. This timeless must-have comes in four colors.
Longchamp Bag Deals
Longchamp Club Le Pliage Medium Top Handle Tote Bag
These Longchamp totes will always be on trend. They're true classics and the ideal everyday bag. These are on sale in light blue, red, orange, yellow, and rust at Nordstrom Rack.
Rebecca Minkoff Bag Deals
Rebecca Minkoff Cree Quilted Belt Bag
Go hands-free with this black quilted bag. Wear it on your waist, on your shoulder, or as a crossbody.
Versace Bag Deals
Versace Medusa Shoudler Bag
Stand out from the crowd when you rock this vibrant, pink shoulder bag.
Vince Camuto Bag Deals
Vince Camuto Menio Leather Crossbody Bag
This leather bag brings a bit of western aesthetic to your wardrobe. It comes in black, orange, and ivory.
Vince Camuto Amari Leather Clutch
This pleated handbag is basically two items in one since you can remove the straps and turn it into a clutch.
Kurt Geiger Bag Deals
Kurt Geiger Violet Leather Tote
You just found your new go-to tote. This has enough room for your laptop when you commute to work. Or you can use it as gym bag. This leather is easy to clean, so you will be able to keep this bag in great condition for a long time.
See by Chloé Bag Deals
See by Chloé Croc Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag
Are you obsessed with this bag or what? The faux croc leather is always a chic move and these gold accents are everything.
Coach Bags
Coach Small Paper Straw Tote
This straw Coach bag is the perfect bag for summer, a beach day, or your next vacation.
Still shopping? You'll love these ludicrously capacious handbags with enough room for all your must-haves.