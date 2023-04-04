Nordstrom Rack Handbag Deals: Save 61% on Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Longchamp, Vince Camuto and More

Don't miss these major discounts on crossbody bags, tote bags, waist bags, wallets, and more from your favorite brands.

E-Comm: Handbag Deals

Take your ensemble to the next level with a coordinating handbags. A cute crossbody, a functional carry-all tote, or a matching shoulder bag can really elevate your look. Plus, these are functional pieces as well, of course. If you want a designer bag, but you don't want to shell out the cash, head over to Nordstrom Rack because they have some unbelievable discounts on so many top designers.

If you want to save up to 61%, you need to check out these deals on your favorite brands including Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Longchamp, Vince Camuto, Kurt Geiger London, Versace, Rebecca Minkoff, and See By Chloé. Whether you're shopping for you or getting a gift for someone else, these Nordstrom Rack handbag deals are worth the investment.

Kate Spade Bag Deals

Kate Spade Smile Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Bring a pop of color to your ensemble with this bright, pink shoulder bag.

$198
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Cameron Small Slim Cardholder Wallet

Ditch the bulky wallet and use a cardholder for your essential cards.

$69
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Medium Nylon Tote

A black tote bag is always in style and this classic Kate Spade nylon bag is truly timeless.

$198
$89
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Cameron Medium Leather Satchel

Bring polish and structure to your wardrobe with one of these satchels, which come in brown, black, white, and crystal blue.

$400
$180
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Morgan Zip Floral Leather Cardholder

This is a the ideal wallet. It's compact, yet it has great storage for your cards, cash, and coins. Plus, this floral print is so stunning.

$88
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Bag Deals

 

Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Coated Leather Tote

This Marc Jacobs bag gives you options. Carry it by the handle, rock it as a shoulder bag, or use it as a crossbody. It comes in brown, black, and peach.

$350
$169
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag

This is the ideal on-the-go bag with enough room for all of your essentials. This timeless must-have comes in four colors.

$195
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Longchamp Bag Deals

Longchamp Club Le Pliage Medium Top Handle Tote Bag

These Longchamp totes will always be on trend. They're true classics and the ideal everyday bag. These are on sale in light blue, red, orange, yellow, and rust at Nordstrom Rack.

$140
$89
Blue
$140
$89
More Colors

Rebecca Minkoff Bag Deals

Rebecca Minkoff Cree Quilted Belt Bag

Go hands-free with this black quilted bag. Wear it on your waist, on your shoulder, or as a crossbody.

$178
$89
Nordstrom Rack

Versace Bag Deals

Versace Medusa Shoudler Bag

Stand out from the crowd when you rock this vibrant, pink shoulder bag.

$1,425
$780
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Bag Deals

Vince Camuto Menio Leather Crossbody Bag

This leather bag brings a bit of western aesthetic to your wardrobe. It comes in black, orange, and ivory.

$128
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Amari Leather Clutch

This pleated handbag is basically two items in one since you can remove the straps and turn it into a clutch.

$87
$61
Nordstrom Rack

Kurt Geiger Bag Deals

Kurt Geiger Violet Leather Tote

You just found your new go-to tote. This has enough room for your laptop when you commute to work. Or you can use it as gym bag. This leather is easy to clean, so you will be able to keep this bag in great condition for a long time.

$140
$120
Nordstrom Rack

See by Chloé Bag Deals

See by Chloé Croc Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag

Are you obsessed with this bag or what? The faux croc leather is always a chic move and these gold accents are everything.

$415
$230
Nordstrom Rack

Coach Bags

Coach Small Paper Straw Tote

This straw Coach bag is the perfect bag for summer, a beach day, or your next vacation.

$235
Nordstrom Rack

Still shopping? You'll love these ludicrously capacious handbags with enough room for all your must-haves.

