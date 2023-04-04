A Harry Potter TV Series Is Reportedly Coming: All the Magical Details

In the decade since the Harry Potter films concluded in 2011, Rowling's wizarding world has expanded, most notably with the Fantastic Beasts films set following Newt Scamander and a young Albus Dumbledore. Plus, there's a successful stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, following the series' original group of wizards and their kids.

And a slew of non-scripted projects have also derived from the books, including TBS' 2021 quiz show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses and the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special in January 2022. The HBO Max original saw a reunion between several of the films' stars including Radcliffe, Grint and Watson, as well as Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, among others.

So, it's no surprise that when Warner Bros. TV CEO Channing Dungey also spoke to Variety later that month, she revealed that they were "engaged in a number of different conversations" when it came to the TV series, adding, "We're just trying to figure out what the right next step is."