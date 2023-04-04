The Grool Way Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrated Her and Husband Bader Shammas' Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Lindsay Lohan's Husband Bader Shammas: 5 Things to Know

You go, Glen Coco—er, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas.

The Mean Girls star and her financier husband recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and she marked the occasion with a fetch tribute on Instagram.

"April 3, 2023," Lindsay captioned a sweet photo of the couple. "1 year today. Happy Anniversary."

And she received congratulatory messages from her celebrity pals.

"Happy Anniversary!" Paris Hilton wrote in the comments. "So happy for you!" Added designer Christian Siriano, "Happy Anniversary!!!!!!"

While Lindsay and Bader tied the knot last April, she didn't reveal the wedding news until a few months later when she called him her husband on Instagram.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote in the July 2022 post. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."