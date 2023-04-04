The Grool Way Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrated Her and Husband Bader Shammas' Wedding Anniversary

While October 3 is certainly a big day for Lindsay Lohan, it turns out April 3 is too. The Mean Girls star recently celebrated her first anniversary with husband Bader Shammas. See her tribute.

You go, Glen Coco—er, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas.

The Mean Girls star and her financier husband recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and she marked the occasion with a fetch tribute on Instagram.

"April 3, 2023," Lindsay captioned a sweet photo of the couple. "1 year today. Happy Anniversary."

And she received congratulatory messages from her celebrity pals. 

"Happy Anniversary!" Paris Hilton wrote in the comments. "So happy for you!" Added designer Christian Siriano, "Happy Anniversary!!!!!!" 

While Lindsay and Bader tied the knot last April, she didn't reveal the wedding news until a few months later when she called him her husband on Instagram.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote in the July 2022 post. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

The actress, 36, then shared their wedding date on a November episode of The Tonight Show and opened up about married life.

"It's great," she said. "I mean, it's amazing. I met my person. You never know if you're going to find that in life. And he's an amazing guy, man, and I love him. And we're a great team."

The wedding came almost five months after Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in a November 2021 Instagram post, giving fans their first peek at her diamond ring. "@bader.shammas #love 11.11.21."

And their anniversary isn't the only grool milestone the pair is celebrating. Last month, Lindsay announced that she and Bader are expecting their first child together, sharing on Instagram, "We are blessed and excited!"

And her former co-stars were overjoyed for the duo. "I'm thrilled for you!!!!" Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, wrote in the comments. "So exciting." Added Amanda Seyfried, a.k.a, Karen Smith, "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!"

