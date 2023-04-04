Emily Ratajkowski Hinted at New Romance Weeks Before Harry Styles Makeout Session

Just weeks before she was spotted kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo, Emily Ratajkowski dropped a hint that she was seeing someone that she adored. See what else the model had to say about her romance.

By Kisha Forde Apr 04, 2023 1:01 PMTags
CelebritiesHarry StylesEmily Ratajkowski
Watch: Harry Styles Called Emily Ratajkowski His Celebrity Crush Years Ago

If you've been late night talking about Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles, here's a new detail you'll adore.
 
Just weeks before the model, 31, and the One Direction alum, 29, were seen making out in Tokyo, Emily dropped a golden easter egg about the status of her romantic life.

"I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like," she said during the March 9 episode of the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast. "So that feels different. If you had talked to me four weeks ago, I would've been like absolutely…I'm just like, ‘Oh well he's kinda great.'"

And it's worth noting that Emily hasn't been the only one gushing—since Harry has admitted that the model was his celebrity crush years before they seemingly crossed paths. (In 2014, to be exact.)

Fast-forward to late March when instead of just late night talking, Harry and Emily were spotted packing on the PDA—and dancing in the streets together—on March 25, as seen in a video published by the Daily Mail.

It was also the same day the pop star performed at Ariake Arena as part of his Love on Tour.

Getty Images

The pair's impromptu makeout session came four months after E! News confirmed the "Golden" singer and Olivia Wilde, 39, broke up after two years of dating.

As for Emily, the I Feel Pretty actress was most recently linked to comedian Eric André earlier this year. Last September, she filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo Bear.

