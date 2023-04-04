Emily Ratajkowski Hinted at New Romance Weeks Before Harry Styles Makeout Session

Watch : Harry Styles Called Emily Ratajkowski His Celebrity Crush Years Ago

If you've been late night talking about Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles, here's a new detail you'll adore.



Just weeks before the model, 31, and the One Direction alum, 29, were seen making out in Tokyo, Emily dropped a golden easter egg about the status of her romantic life.

"I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like," she said during the March 9 episode of the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast. "So that feels different. If you had talked to me four weeks ago, I would've been like absolutely…I'm just like, ‘Oh well he's kinda great.'"

And it's worth noting that Emily hasn't been the only one gushing—since Harry has admitted that the model was his celebrity crush years before they seemingly crossed paths. (In 2014, to be exact.)

Fast-forward to late March when instead of just late night talking, Harry and Emily were spotted packing on the PDA—and dancing in the streets together—on March 25, as seen in a video published by the Daily Mail.