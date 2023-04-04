Hugh Jackman Undergoes 2 Biopsies for Basal Cell Carcinoma Amid New Health Scare

Hugh Jackman is reminding everyone about the importance of applying sunscreen.
The Greatest Showman alum recently shared he has completed two biopsies for basal cell carcinoma. In a video posted to social media April 3, the 54-year-old showcased a bandage over his nose, noting a visit to his doctor's office.
"I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever," he began. "I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor... and she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn't know."
The actor also went on to issue a reminder about taking care of your skin.
"If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen," Jackman—who has been treated for basal cell carcinoma previously—continued. "It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me, trust me, trust me."
As he concluded, "This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there."
The Bad Education star also further expanded on his advice, writing alongside his Instagram post, "I know you've heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I'm going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I'm happy."
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and most often occurs when exposure from UV rays cause changes in basal cells, but cause minimal damage when caught and treated early.
In 2017, Jackman also opened up after being treated for basal cell carcinoma, noting that he was doing OK amid the circumstances.
"It is skin cancer but the least dangerous form of it," he said during a March 2017 episode of Live With Kelly! "It's just something I have to get out after being an Aussie with English parents, growing up in Australia, it's sort of the new normal for me. But everything's fine. People have been so lovely."