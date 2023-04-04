Hugh Jackman Undergoes 2 Biopsies for Basal Cell Carcinoma Amid New Health Scare

Watch : Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Birthday Video

Hugh Jackman is reminding everyone about the importance of applying sunscreen.



The Greatest Showman alum recently shared he has completed two biopsies for basal cell carcinoma. In a video posted to social media April 3, the 54-year-old showcased a bandage over his nose, noting a visit to his doctor's office.



"I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever," he began. "I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor... and she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn't know."

The actor also went on to issue a reminder about taking care of your skin.

"If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen," Jackman—who has been treated for basal cell carcinoma previously—continued. "It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me, trust me, trust me."