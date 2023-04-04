TikToker Chris Olsen Reveals Relationship Status After Kissing Meghan Trainor’s Brother Ryan

Watch : TikTok Star Chris Olsen Shares His Coming Out Journey

Cupid's arrow hasn't yet struck Chris Olsen.

The social media star revealed his relationship status on TikTok after sparking romance rumors with Meghan Trainor's brother Ryan Trainor last month.

In a video posted April 3 where he's seen dancing with Ryan to Meghan's track "Mother," Chris unveiled "THE TRUTH" about the romance rumors.

As he put it, "Ryan and I are still both single."

The news stirred a reaction from fans, especially since Chris, 24, shared photos of himself kissing Ryan, 30, on Instagram March 12. The images included the Chris and Ryan locking lips atop a bridge, sharing an upside down kiss at the Taronga Zoo and a sweet moment of them inside a venue.

"u are messing with my brain sir," one user wrote, while another reacted, "what was the kiss then."

And even if Chris isn't dating Ryan, he previously revealed he's willing to play matchmaker for his friend, who is "single, and he is for the girls!"