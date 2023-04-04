TikToker Chris Olsen Reveals Relationship Status After Kissing Meghan Trainor’s Brother Ryan

Cupid's arrow hasn't yet struck Chris Olsen.
The social media star revealed his relationship status on TikTok after sparking romance rumors with Meghan Trainor's brother Ryan Trainor last month.
In a video posted April 3 where he's seen dancing with Ryan to Meghan's track "Mother," Chris unveiled "THE TRUTH" about the romance rumors.
As he put it, "Ryan and I are still both single."
The news stirred a reaction from fans, especially since Chris, 24, shared photos of himself kissing Ryan, 30, on Instagram March 12. The images included the Chris and Ryan locking lips atop a bridge, sharing an upside down kiss at the Taronga Zoo and a sweet moment of them inside a venue.
"u are messing with my brain sir," one user wrote, while another reacted, "what was the kiss then."
And even if Chris isn't dating Ryan, he previously revealed he's willing to play matchmaker for his friend, who is "single, and he is for the girls!"
"Slide in," Chris said in a TikTok last August. "He's really nice. I love him."
Though it appears Chris hasn't yet found love since breaking up with boyfriend Ian Paget January 2022, he has been vocal—and analytical—on social media about his dating life. Back in December, the TikToker used charts and graphs to illustrate his 2022 Dating Wrapped report. One discovery he's made? He's more "into the older men."
"Everyone I have dated has been older than me," he explained. "If you are younger than me, it's probably not going to work out."
As for how he's meeting people, Chris broke it down: in person at 10 percent, TikTok at 20 percent, dating apps at 20 percent and Instagram at 50 percent. However, he's seen a mixed bag of results.
"One person, I went on a lot of dates, but he ghosted me," he shared. "And for the grand finale, turns out he was already in a relationship. So, that one wasn't going to work out."
He remained hopeful though, adding, "Let's wish for more luck in 2023."