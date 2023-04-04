Grey’s Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Saves Her 3 Kids in 2 Minutes in House Fire

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Shares First Look at Ellen Pompeo's Goodbye

Caterina Scorsone recently endured a terrifying tragedy.

The Grey's Anatomy star shared on April 3 that her house had burned down a couple of months ago. Recalling the incident, Caterina shared that she wasted no time getting her three daughters—Eliza, 10, Paloma "Pippa," 6, and Lucky, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Rob Giles—to safety.

"While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," Caterina wrote on Instagram. "When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house. One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out."

After noting that she is "eternally grateful" they escaped, Caterina "heartbreakingly" revealed that they lost all four of their pets in the fire.