Love Is Blind Is Getting Its First-Ever Live Reunion Special: All the Details

Watch : Love Is Blind's Bliss & Irina Got Into Fight Over Grilled Cheese

Love Is Blind is doing it live!

For the first time in history, Netflix will stream a live reunion special when the Love Is Blind season four cast reunites April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The special will see hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey sit down with the cast as they "unravel all the season's twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold, and find out which couples are still together after saying 'I do' and 'I don't,'" according to Netflix. And given how it'll all go down in real-time, the streamer notes: "Anything could happen!"

In a teaser released April 3, season 4 cast members Brett, Tiffany, Paul, Micah, Kwame, Chelsea, Marshall and Jackie are shown individually sipping from golden tea mugs, assuring that the tea will, in fact, be spilled.

There's also an appearance from Zack, sporting a new, scraggly beard. However, notably absent from the teaser is his ex Irina or Bliss, who he proposed to after ending his engagement to Irina.