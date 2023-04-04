Love Is Blind Is Getting Its First-Ever Live Reunion Special: All the Details

For the first time ever, Love Is Blind will have a live reunion streaming on Netflix. Here's what to expect when the season four cast gets back together.

Love Is Blind is doing it live!

For the first time in history, Netflix will stream a live reunion special when the Love Is Blind season four cast reunites April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 

The special will see hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey sit down with the cast as they "unravel all the season's twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold, and find out which couples are still together after saying 'I do' and 'I don't,'" according to Netflix. And given how it'll all go down in real-time, the streamer notes: "Anything could happen!"

In a teaser released April 3, season 4 cast members Brett, Tiffany, PaulMicah, KwameChelsea, Marshall and Jackie are shown individually sipping from golden tea mugs, assuring that the tea will, in fact, be spilled. 

There's also an appearance from Zack, sporting a new, scraggly beard. However, notably absent from the teaser is his ex Irina or Bliss, who he proposed to after ending his engagement to Irina.

Based on how her actions on the show have been received, only time will tell if Irina will appear on the live reunion to face the music. 

The live reunion is Netflix's second foray into the world of live streaming, following Chris Rock's March stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. Beginning in 2024, the SAG Awards will also stream live on Netflix globally.

If viewers miss watching the reunion live, a recorded version of the proceedings will also be available to stream once the festivities are complete.

Love Is Blind's season four reunion special will stream live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix.

