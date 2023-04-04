How Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Love Only Grew Stronger With Time

From the beginning of their much-chronicled relationship, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were notable because they didn't give away too much—or anything at all—about their relationship. They couldn't help the presence of photographers who would eagerly greet them at events or follow them around on date nights, but their lips were sealed.

They first crossed paths when Beyoncé's father and manager Matthew Knowles arranged for the 18-year-old to appear on the 2000 track "I Got That" by Amil, who was on Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records. They actually shared their first magazine cover (along with 10 other people) in 2001, posing for Vanity Fair's music issue. They weren't even on the same side of the fold.

Jay told VF in 2013 that he and his future wife "were just beginning to try to date each other" when the cover was shot.

Though Beyoncé, 41, has spent pretty much the entirety of her adult life devoted to the now 53-year-old rapper and business mogul born Shawn Carter, she had a non-famous longtime boyfriend she unsurprisingly grew apart from as Destiny's Child took off. And during her short window of singlehood she managed to be linked to everyone from Kobe Bryant to Mos Def to Nas, though she didn't actually date any of them.