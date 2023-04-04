Everything I Got at Ulta's Sale That I’d Paid Full Price For: St. Tropez, Iconic London, Tarte, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a self-diagnosed shopaholic and a shopping editor, I look forward to the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale as much as other people look forward to holidays or championship sports games. As soon as the schedule is released, I mark down the products I need to restock and the items I want to try for the first time. Sadly, the sale just ended, but I couldn't be happier with my new beauty products.
Of course, I restocked my tried and true favorites. I also started using other products for the first time. Here are the Ulta items I would buy again— even at full price.
Ulta Must-Haves
COSRX Master Patch Set
We all need to keep these pimple patches on hand. Put these on to diminish pimples. They decrease redness, inflammation, and acne scarring along with preventing infection.
A fan of the product said, "I love these pimple patches. They're simple, effective, are not drying, and do not cause sensitivity. They also stay put during the night, so no finding them stuck to your pillow or tangled in your hair in the morning."
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow
Stop what you are doing and buy this highlighter. It is my absolute favorite because it gives a natural-looking glow without glitter. It's very easy for me to apply and blend without taking off my foundation. I blend it with a sponge, but it does have a built-in brush, which is great if you are on the go. Of course, good skincare is a game-changer, but this highlighter is kind of like my cheat code to look like I have glowing skin. I could not be more obsessed. My go-to shade is Ice Ice Baby, which is stunning glassy color.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
I love the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist because I don't have to rinse it off after application. This clear mist doesn't stain my clothes or sheets while my tan develops. And, thankfully, it doesn't have that much-dread self tanner smell. Instead, it has an uplifting tropical fragrance, which just makes the tanning experience even better.
A shopper raved, "The GOAT faux face tan. This is the product I always come back to. It always looks natural and subtle! I should note I am fair - I'm not Casper the Ghost, but I am also not naturally tan by any means. If you're like me, this will give you that natural tan without looking fake."
Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper
This is my favorite lip-plumping product. It makes a difference and lasts for hours. It comes in a few shades, but I use the clear one because it gives me the most versatility. I can wear it on my bare lips or on top of lip liner/lipstick.
This product has 1,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I LOVE IT!!! You see the results within 6 mins def rebuying!"
Another customer gushed, "I have been purchasing these on repeat in all colors for years. THE BEST lip plumping gloss EVER. Just enough heat. The right amount of shine. Perfection!"
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
A mascara that's so amazing that it's better than sex?! Well, that's for you to decide, but the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is a top-selling product with a loyal following. Of course, I had to try it for myself. If you want fuller-looking lashes that are stretched, curled, and separated, this one is worth checking out. Many people consider this to be their holy grail mascara, thanks to its enduring formula and unique hourglass-shaped application brush. This one is great for both my upper and lower lashes.
This mascara has an incredibly devoted following with 14,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews from loyal shoppers.
Iconic London Multi-Use Sculpting Palette
Iconic London originally launched this iconic palette in 2018, and this is the revamped version. It's even better than before with super creamy, blendable shades that you can use to highlight and contour with ease. The variety of shades allows me to highlight, conceal, and contour with just one palette. I can also mix some together to get the perfect shade.
A shopper raved, "I absolutely love this palette. Once you use this, you will never find another one that tops it! It literally goes on like butter, a little goes a long way, & beautifully blends."
Someone else reviewed, "I am so happy I got this cream contour palette. Not only does it blend flawlessly with the contour brush I got with spending a certain amount, it looks natural and not harsh. I highly recommend this."
Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit
I am a longtime fan of the Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kits. The colors are beautiful and this formula is long-lasting without drying out my lips. These sets have a liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner to help lock in the look. This kit lasts such a long time. I replace the shades I use most often once a year. That's how much product they have.
A shopper said, "Miss Kylie has got an absolute hit on her hands with this formula!!!! Not only is the color of this lip kit so universally flattering, but also the formula itself is SO COMFORTABLE. If you're an OG Kylie lip kits follower, you know how her mattes can feel somewhat dry and emphasize lip lines - but not the velvet series."
Another raved, "They feel very comfortable and don't dry matte completely which is why I highly recommend to try them for the ones who hate matte liquid lipstick but like in between."
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
If hydration is your top priority, check out this super creamy concealer. It's super easy to blend and I love it for the under-eye area and on top of blemishes. It's also great to contour if you get a shade two shades darker than your skin tone. It's nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. Plus, it's long-lasting because it's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
A makeup artist shared, "This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way."
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
The name of this foundation really says it all. This buildable formula truly stays in place for a whole 24 hours, in my personal experience. It has buildable coverage so you can customize your look and a matte finish to combat any signs of sweat. This foundation lasts in hot, humid weather without feeling heavy on your skin. There are shades that cater to a wide variety of skin tones, with 55 options to choose from.
This foundation has 8,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews. And, let's say you already have your go-to foundation that you're not willing to part with. Instead of ditching your favorite foundation, just mix a pump or two of the Estee Lauder Double Wear to the foundation you normally use to increase its staying power without abandoning your signature look.
Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer
If redness is a concern, this smoothing and soothing primer is just what you need in your makeup arsenal. I use this on those days my skin is red and it makes an immediate difference.
A shopper shared, "My mom has rosacea and her face is severely red. This product took away the majority of the redness and gave her confidence! Would highly recommend."
Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate
This is Clarins' top-selling anti-aging serum. Use this to target wrinkles and boost radiance. It has been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. So, of course I had to try it. It feels really light on my skin, never sticky. My complexion looks much more radiant ever since I worked it into my routine.
It has 7,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Life saver! Stress had taken a toll on my face. I looked tired all the time, and even older than I am. I tried the Double Serum and, oh my! From the very first time I used it my face looked more radiant and youthful. I've been using it for a couple of years now (if not longer), and now even my wrinkles look more fine and my skin plumped"
NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color
I love this cream bronzer because it gives me more control than powder and liquid bronzers. It's easy to blend and I can easily increase the intensity if I'm going for a different look. I use it all the time and one stick lasts me almost a whole year because I don't need a ton of product to do my makeup.
A shopper reviewed, "I love how easy this was to use! it includes the little brush which is adorable. the color blends very well and lasts all day! I'd highly recommend this product."
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Blush
I really like these cream blushes because it's easy for me to go overboard with powder and liquid blushes. I have more control with the application and each blush has a brush attached. These give a nice, natural-looking flushed look that doesn't look like I'm wearing makeup.
The other cool thing about this product is I also use it as a lip color and an eye color. I appreciate a monochromatic look.
StriVectin Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller
I am always hunched over looking down at my computer, so I'm a little concerned about horizontal lines on my neck. Of course, I had to give this product a try. In addition to addressing those lines, this serum improves the appearance of definition along the jawline, according to the brand. I've only been using it for a few days, but I'm already seeing some improvement in those lines that annoy me so much.
A fan of the serum said, "I SAW RESULTS IN JUST A FEW DAYS. I TOOK A BEFORE AND AFTER PICTURE AND THE RESULTS WERE LITERALLY AMAZING. I WILL BUY THIS PRODUCT AGAIN FOR SURE!!"
Another gushed, "I had weight loss surgery and have dropped a considerable amount of weight in my face and neck. This is the only thing that has kept me from the turkey neck looking skin. I won't be without this serum."
Looking for more amazing products? I noticed an improvement in my breakout just minutes after using this spot treatment.