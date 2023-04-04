Nordstrom Jaw-Dropping 75% Off Spring Sale Has Deals on Levi's, Madewell, Vince Camuto & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have yet to hear about Nordstrom's amazing spring sale, where have you been?! Nordstrom's sale section currently has some irresistible fashion deals from the best brands, like Levi's, Open Edit, Madewell, Vince Camuto, BLANKNYC and more. We seriously can't get enough of all the amazing finds.
Since we've been scrolling through the sale for hours on end, we decided to put together some of our favorite finds in this guide to the best deals from Nordstrom's spring clearance event. With the perfect spring dresses for just $40, the cutest cottagecore mini dress for just $30 and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find the most jaw-dropping prices on stylish spring finds from your fave brands.
Without further ado, scroll below to shop some of the best Nordstrom spring clearance deals.
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Add this faux leather moto jacket to your wardrobe for an edgy and cool outerwear piece that you can pair with just about anything.
Chelsea28 Square Neck Midi Dress
This pretty in pink midi dress is the perfect spring look. From the chic square neckline to the eye-catching slit, everything about this dress is flattering and trendy.
BP. Corset Cap Sleeve Minidress
Sport the cottagecore look into spring with this corset cap sleeve mini dress. The look is on sale for just $30, and you can pair it with sneakers, flats, heels and more.
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal (Women)
Obviously, you can't go wrong with florals for spring. These braided sandals from Dolce Vita are the perfect spring and summer heels, and they come in so many gorgeous shades and prints.
Open Edit Slit Hem Midi Skirt
This black midi skirt has an eye-catching slit and flattering fit. The look can be made casual with a pair of sneakers and a sweater, or dressed up with heels and a bodysuit.
2ct tw Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Heart Stud Earrings
These stunning heart stud earrings are a must-have, especially since they're on sale for just $12.
Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag
This spacious and chic Madewell shopper bag is the perfect casual tote that you can wear with any outfit. The cute everyday bag has a magnetic closure and slide pocket on the side for all your essentials.
Vince Camuto Ruffle Sleeve Split Neck Blouse
This ruffle sleeve blouse is the perfect top for your spring and summer attire. You can pair the flowy, dreamy Vince Camuto look with jeans, leather pants, skirts and more.
Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas
Get your beauty sleep in this adorable short sleeve pajama set. The long-sleeve button-up top and soft shorts are super comfortable and breathable.
Levi's 70s High Flare Jeans
These distressed high-rise flare jeans can easily be dressed up and down. Pair the Levi's with sneakers and sweaters or heels and bodysuits.
