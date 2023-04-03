Avril Lavigne Holds Tyga Close During Bike Ride in Malibu

Watch : Tyga Buys Massive $80,000 Gift For Avril Lavigne Amid Budding Romance

Avril Lavigne isn't losing grip on Tyga during this bike ride.

The "Ride Out" rapper and "Girlfriend" singer were spotted enjoying some time together during a bike ride in Malibu on April 2. At the time, Avril was seen with her hands rapped around Tyga, who was steering the bike.

For the occasion, the pair both donned black pants and hoodies paired with sneakers.

And that wouldn't make for the last sighting of their romance that same day. That evening, Avril and Tyga were captured on camera leaving Soho House in Malibu. For the occasion, Avril sported a black sweater with white lettering. Meanwhile, Tyga—who recently gifted Avril an $80,000 diamond necklace—rocked a white jacket and a baseball cap.

The pair's time in Malibu comes after the duo seemingly confirmed their romance in March, when they showed some PDA at a Paris Fashion Week party. At the time, Tyga kissed Avril as she wrapped her arms around his neck. The pair were also seen holding hands at the event.